|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,222.07
1,310.68
976.53
1,090.81
yoy growth (%)
-6.76
34.21
-10.47
27.46
Raw materials
-936.98
-1,100.81
-844.73
-914.62
As % of sales
76.67
83.98
86.5
83.84
Employee costs
-41.7
-37.7
-29.99
-27.77
As % of sales
3.41
2.87
3.07
2.54
Other costs
-116.97
-90.12
-65.66
-69.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.57
6.87
6.72
6.36
Operating profit
126.4
82.02
36.14
78.95
OPM
10.34
6.25
3.7
7.23
Depreciation
-27.01
-33.91
-31.39
-28.41
Interest expense
-18.41
-22.41
-98.93
-90.13
Other income
5.19
8.96
7.04
1.54
Profit before tax
86.17
34.66
-87.14
-38.06
Taxes
0.12
7.1
0.64
-7.05
Tax rate
0.14
20.48
-0.73
18.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
86.29
41.76
-86.49
-45.12
Exceptional items
71.39
223.79
0
0
Net profit
157.69
265.55
-86.49
-45.12
yoy growth (%)
-40.61
-407.01
91.69
-369.73
NPM
12.9
20.26
-8.85
-4.13
