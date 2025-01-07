iifl-logo-icon 1
Rana Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.42
(-0.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,222.07

1,310.68

976.53

1,090.81

yoy growth (%)

-6.76

34.21

-10.47

27.46

Raw materials

-936.98

-1,100.81

-844.73

-914.62

As % of sales

76.67

83.98

86.5

83.84

Employee costs

-41.7

-37.7

-29.99

-27.77

As % of sales

3.41

2.87

3.07

2.54

Other costs

-116.97

-90.12

-65.66

-69.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.57

6.87

6.72

6.36

Operating profit

126.4

82.02

36.14

78.95

OPM

10.34

6.25

3.7

7.23

Depreciation

-27.01

-33.91

-31.39

-28.41

Interest expense

-18.41

-22.41

-98.93

-90.13

Other income

5.19

8.96

7.04

1.54

Profit before tax

86.17

34.66

-87.14

-38.06

Taxes

0.12

7.1

0.64

-7.05

Tax rate

0.14

20.48

-0.73

18.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

86.29

41.76

-86.49

-45.12

Exceptional items

71.39

223.79

0

0

Net profit

157.69

265.55

-86.49

-45.12

yoy growth (%)

-40.61

-407.01

91.69

-369.73

NPM

12.9

20.26

-8.85

-4.13

