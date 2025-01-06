Rana Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.17
34.66
-87.14
-38.06
Depreciation
-27.01
-33.91
-31.39
-28.41
Tax paid
0.12
7.1
0.64
-7.05
Working capital
25.14
-315.3
-79.72
-51
Other operating items
Operating
84.42
-307.45
-197.61
-124.55
Capital expenditure
67.19
72.48
18
-264.71
Free cash flow
151.61
-234.97
-179.61
-389.26
Equity raised
49.34
-406.97
-94.23
-45.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.07
-404.61
15.98
304.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
223.03
-1,046.55
-257.85
-130.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.