Rana Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.43
(-3.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Rana Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.17

34.66

-87.14

-38.06

Depreciation

-27.01

-33.91

-31.39

-28.41

Tax paid

0.12

7.1

0.64

-7.05

Working capital

25.14

-315.3

-79.72

-51

Other operating items

Operating

84.42

-307.45

-197.61

-124.55

Capital expenditure

67.19

72.48

18

-264.71

Free cash flow

151.61

-234.97

-179.61

-389.26

Equity raised

49.34

-406.97

-94.23

-45.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.07

-404.61

15.98

304.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

223.03

-1,046.55

-257.85

-130.15

