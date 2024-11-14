Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RANA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rana Sugars Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 12:00 noon inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Quarterly/ Half yearly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 which commenced at 12:55 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 01:15 p.m. (IST) have inter alia, 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting, Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the Quarter and Six Month ended September 30, 2024. 2. Taken on record Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Month ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RANA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rana Sugars Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 12:30 p.m. inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier communication dated June 29 2024 regarding closure of Trading Window we wish to inform you that Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed till August 15 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024 which commenced at 12:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 13:28 P.M. (IST) have inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

RANA SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31 March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th April, 2024 has accepted the resignation (dated 3rd April, 2024) of Rana Inder Pratap Singh form Managing Directorship as well as Directorship of the company and that Rana Veer Pratap Singh, Whole time Director has been appointed as Managing Director by changing his designation w.e.f. 10th April, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024