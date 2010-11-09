TO THE MEMBERS OF RANA SUGARS LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RANA SUGARS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our auditopinion on the standalone financial statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have considered the matters described below to be the key audit matters for incorporation in our report.
|
Key Audit Matter
|
How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter
|
1. Inventory Valuation of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress
|
As on March 31, 2024, the Company has an inventory of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress with a carrying value of Rs. 592.15 Crores. We considered the value of the inventory of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress as a key audit matter given the relative value of inventory in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the calculation of Cost of Production and other factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota, and fluctuation in domestic and international selling prices, in the valuation. The determination of these assumptions and estimates requires careful evaluation by management and could lead to a material impact on the financial position and the results of the Company and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter.
|
Principal Audit Procedures
|
We performed the following procedures:
|Obtained an understanding of the valuation methodologies used and assessed the reasonableness and consistency of the significant assumptions used in the valuation by the Company.
|Evaluated and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around inventory valuation operating within the Company.
|Assessed the basis, reasonableness and accuracy of adjustments made to cost calculation. Tested the arithmetical accuracy and consistency of application of the valuation approaches and models over the years. Compared the cost of the finished goods of Sugar with the net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at the net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. We tested the cost of production and net realizable value of the inventory of sugar. We considered various factors including the prevailing unit-specific domestic selling price during and subsequent to the year-end, minimum selling price & monthly quota, selling price for contracted sugar export and initiatives taken by the Government with respect to the sugar industry as a whole.
|Tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.
|
Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the inventory valuation of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress as at the year-end is considered to be reasonable.
|
2. Contingent Liabilities- Contingencies related to Regulatory, Direct and Indirect tax matters
|
The Company has a number of litigations pending at various forums and managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as a contingent liability. This is identified as Key Audit Matter because the company have a number of litigations and uncertain positions including matters under dispute which involve significant estimates and degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias.
|
Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures:
|Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases;
|Holding discussions with management for any material developments and the latest status of legal matters.
|Examining managements judgements and assessments of whether provisions are required considering the managements assessment of those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote.
|Verified the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in this respect.
|
Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the amounts and disclosure of contingent liability as at the year-end is considered to be reasonable.
Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone
Financial Statements
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.
in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Place: Chandigarh Date: May 29, 2024
For Ashwani K. Gupta and Associates
Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003803N)
Munish Goel
Partner (Membership No. 553043) UDIN: 23553043BKABNB7173
ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rana Sugars Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RANA SUGARS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements
A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial
reporting includes those policies and procedures that
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.
Place: Chandigarh Date: May 29, 2024
For Ashwani K. Gupta and Associates
Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.003803N )
Munish Goel
Partner (Membership No. 553043) UDIN: 23553043BKABNB7173
ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rana Sugars Limited of even date)
To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:
(B) The Company has no Intangible Assets. Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and external reports, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and there is no material discrepancy noted as per our professional judgment.
(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate company. However, during the year the company has granted loans and provided guarantees to Various Companies and Parties as below:
(Rs. In lakhs)
|
Guarantees
|
Loans
|Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year
|- Subsidiary/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies
|
-
|
-
|- Others
|
-
|
655.08
|Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases
|- Subsidiary/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies
|
-
|
-
|- Others
|
9956.00
|
4582.02
|
Name of the parties
|
Aggregate amount of loans or advances in nature of loans granted
during the year
|
Aggregate overdue Amount settled by extension
|
Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature
of loans granted during the year.
|Karimganj Biofuels Private
|
Nil
|
260.24
|
NA
t applicable.
There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:
|
Name of the Statutory Due
|
Amount (Rs. In Lakhs)
|Cess on Sugar Cane
|
293.07
|Drug Eradication Cess
|
58.61
|Sales Tax
|
1417.46
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Statute
|
Nature of the Dues
|
Amount
|Period to which the amount relates F.Y.
|
Forum where dispute is pending
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|
Income Tax
|
9.77
|
2011-12
|CIT (A) Gurugram
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|
Income Tax
|
141.46
|
2015-16
|CIT (A) Gurugram
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|
Income Tax
|
2011.95
|
2016-17
|CIT (A) Gurugram
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
497.99
|
2017-18
|CIT (A) Gurugram
|UP Tax on Entry of Goods Act
|Entry Tax
|
867.42
|
2011-12 to 2017-18
|Honble Supreme Court
|Punjab VAT Act, 2005
|VAT & CST
|
348.47
|
2013-14
|DETC (Appeals) Amritsar
|Punjab VAT Act, 2005
|VAT & CST
|
19.32
|
2016-17
|DETC (Appeals) Amritsar
|Central Excise Duty, 1944
|Excise Duty
|
204.61
|
2010-11
|CESTAT, Allahabad
|Goods and Services Tax, 2017
|GST
|
12.19
|
2017-18 & 2018-19
|Goods and Services Tax Appellant Authority
(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.
For Ashwani K. Gupta and Associates
Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003803N)
Place: Chandigarh Date: May 29, 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.