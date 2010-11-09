TO THE MEMBERS OF RANA SUGARS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RANA SUGARS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the standalone financial statements. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have considered the matters described below to be the key audit matters for incorporation in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Inventory Valuation of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress As on March 31, 2024, the Company has an inventory of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress with a carrying value of Rs. 592.15 Crores. We considered the value of the inventory of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress as a key audit matter given the relative value of inventory in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the calculation of Cost of Production and other factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota, and fluctuation in domestic and international selling prices, in the valuation. The determination of these assumptions and estimates requires careful evaluation by management and could lead to a material impact on the financial position and the results of the Company and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures: Obtained an understanding of the valuation methodologies used and assessed the reasonableness and consistency of the significant assumptions used in the valuation by the Company. Evaluated and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around inventory valuation operating within the Company. Assessed the basis, reasonableness and accuracy of adjustments made to cost calculation. Tested the arithmetical accuracy and consistency of application of the valuation approaches and models over the years. Compared the cost of the finished goods of Sugar with the net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at the net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. We tested the cost of production and net realizable value of the inventory of sugar. We considered various factors including the prevailing unit-specific domestic selling price during and subsequent to the year-end, minimum selling price & monthly quota, selling price for contracted sugar export and initiatives taken by the Government with respect to the sugar industry as a whole. Tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the inventory valuation of Finished Goods, By-Products and Work in Progress as at the year-end is considered to be reasonable.

2. Contingent Liabilities- Contingencies related to Regulatory, Direct and Indirect tax matters The Company has a number of litigations pending at various forums and managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as a contingent liability. This is identified as Key Audit Matter because the company have a number of litigations and uncertain positions including matters under dispute which involve significant estimates and degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures: Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; Holding discussions with management for any material developments and the latest status of legal matters. Examining managements judgements and assessments of whether provisions are required considering the managements assessment of those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote. Verified the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in this respect. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the amounts and disclosure of contingent liability as at the year-end is considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. No dividend has been declared or proposed to be declared during the year. Accordingly, the clause is not applicable. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Place: Chandigarh Date: May 29, 2024

For Ash

wani K. Gupta and Associates

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003803N) Munish Goel Partner (Membership No. 553043) UDIN: 23553043BKABNB7173

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rana Sugars Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RANA SUGARS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial

reporting includes those policies and procedures that

pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Place: Chandigarh Date: May 29, 2024 For Ashwani K. Gupta and Associates Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.003803N ) Munish Goel Partner (Membership No. 553043) UDIN: 23553043BKABNB7173

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rana Sugars Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets and Non- Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. (B) The Company has no Intangible Assets. Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the company. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Non- Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations so to cover all the assets once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements and included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not revalued during the year any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets. Hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (a) The inventory has been physically verified at regular intervals during the year as explained to us. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No material discrepancy was noticed on such physical verification. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and external reports, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and there is no material discrepancy noted as per our professional judgment. (a) (i) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the company has neither made any investments in nor provided any security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. (ii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate company. However, during the year the company has granted loans and provided guarantees to Various Companies and Parties as below: (Rs. In lakhs)

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiary/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies - - - Others - 655.08 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies - - - Others 9956.00 4582.02

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loan given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. & (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in case of the loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Hence, reporting under clause (f) is also not applicable. Furthermore, nothing was due for repayment during the year, so reporting regarding regularity & Overdue of payments is also not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the tenure of the loan given to one of the Company falling due during the year has been extended. The Detail of the same is as tabulated below: -

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue Amount settled by extension Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year. Karimganj Biofuels Private Nil 260.24 NA

According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year under consideration, the Company has entered into transaction to which provisions of Section 185 of the act applies. Further, the company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities in terms of Schedule VI of the Act which is covered under exceptions as provided u/s 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 thus the provisions of Section 186 do not apply to the Company. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is no t applicable. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government U/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. In respect of statutory dues: In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following: Name of the Statutory Due Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Cess on Sugar Cane 293.07 Drug Eradication Cess 58.61 Sales Tax 1417.46 Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates F.Y. Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9.77 2011-12 CIT (A) Gurugram Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 141.46 2015-16 CIT (A) Gurugram Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2011.95 2016-17 CIT (A) Gurugram

Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 497.99 2017-18 CIT (A) Gurugram UP Tax on Entry of Goods Act Entry Tax 867.42 2011-12 to 2017-18 Honble Supreme Court Punjab VAT Act, 2005 VAT & CST 348.47 2013-14 DETC (Appeals) Amritsar Punjab VAT Act, 2005 VAT & CST 19.32 2016-17 DETC (Appeals) Amritsar Central Excise Duty, 1944 Excise Duty 204.61 2010-11 CESTAT, Allahabad Goods and Services Tax, 2017 GST 12.19 2017-18 & 2018-19 Goods and Services Tax Appellant Authority

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (a) According to the information available and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings including any interest thereof, to any lender as at Balance sheet date. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. The terms loans were applied for the purpose for which it was obtained. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company. & (f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Ventures and Associate Company. Hence reporting under this sub-clause (e) & (f) is not applicable to the company. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year under consideration, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year or the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, this clause of the order is not applicable. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Ashwani K. Gupta and Associates Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003803N)