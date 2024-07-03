Summary

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Co-generation of Power, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn, Industrial Fibres and Engineering Projects related to Defence production.The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota. Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane sugar plant, distillery with a capacity of 10000 cane crushing per day and an aromatic chemicals unit. Shriram Rayons, situated at Kota comprises rayon tyrecord/yarn/fabric and nylon chafer/fabric plants with capacity of 16200. Daurala Organics, manufactures new generation drug intermediates. DSIL has promoted DCM Hyundai Ltd to manufacture marine freight containers at Pollivakkam near Chennai and also Daurala Foods & Beverages Pvt ltd.A century later in year 1989, the conglomerate that DCM was, restructured into four companies through a Scheme of Arrangement. DCM Shriram Industries Limited was one of the four companies, which inherited the century old legacy of DCM. DCM Shriram Industries Limited commenced its operations from 1st April, 1990.In 2003-2004, the company commenced production and supply of Anhydrous Alcohol to the oil companies for admixing with petrol.Daurala Organics Ltd was amalgamated with the Company w.e.f January 1, 2005 pursuant to scheme of Amalgamation.During 2005-200

