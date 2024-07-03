iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Share Price

184.25
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open188.8
  • Day's High194.6
  • 52 Wk High242.5
  • Prev. Close187.72
  • Day's Low183.3
  • 52 Wk Low 155
  • Turnover (lac)463.13
  • P/E13.57
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value97.81
  • EPS13.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,602.83
  • Div. Yield1.06
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

188.8

Prev. Close

187.72

Turnover(Lac.)

463.13

Day's High

194.6

Day's Low

183.3

52 Week's High

242.5

52 Week's Low

155

Book Value

97.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,602.83

P/E

13.57

EPS

13.85

Divi. Yield

1.06

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 10 Apr, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 14.11%

Institutions: 14.11%

Non-Institutions: 35.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.4

17.4

17.4

17.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

780.06

681.81

636.98

582.47

Net Worth

797.46

699.21

654.38

599.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,123.11

1,943

1,794.94

1,704.43

yoy growth (%)

9.27

8.24

5.31

14.05

Raw materials

-1,372.73

-1,301.78

-1,146.61

-1,190.41

As % of sales

64.65

66.99

63.88

69.84

Employee costs

-165.22

-147.45

-142.36

-126.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

92.01

99.98

96.21

68.72

Depreciation

-32.74

-29.16

-27.6

-19.24

Tax paid

-26.27

-34.09

-0.26

-11.16

Working capital

67.7

-102.35

160.87

31.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.27

8.24

5.31

14.05

Op profit growth

-6.73

4.94

44.26

-47.67

EBIT growth

-5.36

-0.73

45.31

-48.82

Net profit growth

-0.23

-31.33

66.71

-52.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,056.18

2,326.91

2,085.06

1,870.42

1,675.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,056.18

2,326.91

2,085.06

1,870.42

1,675.86

Other Operating Income

26.72

24.01

38.06

72.58

119.09

Other Income

22.8

17.91

23.77

17.19

23.99

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Senior Managing Director

Alok B Shriram

Managing Director

Madhav B Shriram

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S B Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Y D Gupta

Independent Director

V Kavitha Dutt

Independent Director

Sanjay Chandrakant Kirloskar

Whole-time Director

Urvashi Tilak Dhar

Non Executive Director

Manoj Kumar

Director (Finance) & CFO

Vineet Manaktala

Independent Director

Suman Jyoti Khaitan

Independent Director

Harjeet Singh Chopra

Nominee (LIC)

Kamal Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

Summary

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Co-generation of Power, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn, Industrial Fibres and Engineering Projects related to Defence production.The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota. Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane sugar plant, distillery with a capacity of 10000 cane crushing per day and an aromatic chemicals unit. Shriram Rayons, situated at Kota comprises rayon tyrecord/yarn/fabric and nylon chafer/fabric plants with capacity of 16200. Daurala Organics, manufactures new generation drug intermediates. DSIL has promoted DCM Hyundai Ltd to manufacture marine freight containers at Pollivakkam near Chennai and also Daurala Foods & Beverages Pvt ltd.A century later in year 1989, the conglomerate that DCM was, restructured into four companies through a Scheme of Arrangement. DCM Shriram Industries Limited was one of the four companies, which inherited the century old legacy of DCM. DCM Shriram Industries Limited commenced its operations from 1st April, 1990.In 2003-2004, the company commenced production and supply of Anhydrous Alcohol to the oil companies for admixing with petrol.Daurala Organics Ltd was amalgamated with the Company w.e.f January 1, 2005 pursuant to scheme of Amalgamation.During 2005-200
Company FAQs

What is the DCM Shriram Industries Ltd share price today?

The DCM Shriram Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is ₹1602.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is 13.57 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Shriram Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is ₹155 and ₹242.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd?

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.99%, 3 Years at 28.61%, 1 Year at 20.29%, 6 Month at -13.45%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.11 %
Institutions - 14.12 %
Public - 35.77 %

