SectorSugar
Open₹188.8
Prev. Close₹187.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹463.13
Day's High₹194.6
Day's Low₹183.3
52 Week's High₹242.5
52 Week's Low₹155
Book Value₹97.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,602.83
P/E13.57
EPS13.85
Divi. Yield1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.4
17.4
17.4
17.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
780.06
681.81
636.98
582.47
Net Worth
797.46
699.21
654.38
599.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,123.11
1,943
1,794.94
1,704.43
yoy growth (%)
9.27
8.24
5.31
14.05
Raw materials
-1,372.73
-1,301.78
-1,146.61
-1,190.41
As % of sales
64.65
66.99
63.88
69.84
Employee costs
-165.22
-147.45
-142.36
-126.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
92.01
99.98
96.21
68.72
Depreciation
-32.74
-29.16
-27.6
-19.24
Tax paid
-26.27
-34.09
-0.26
-11.16
Working capital
67.7
-102.35
160.87
31.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.27
8.24
5.31
14.05
Op profit growth
-6.73
4.94
44.26
-47.67
EBIT growth
-5.36
-0.73
45.31
-48.82
Net profit growth
-0.23
-31.33
66.71
-52.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,056.18
2,326.91
2,085.06
1,870.42
1,675.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,056.18
2,326.91
2,085.06
1,870.42
1,675.86
Other Operating Income
26.72
24.01
38.06
72.58
119.09
Other Income
22.8
17.91
23.77
17.19
23.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Senior Managing Director
Alok B Shriram
Managing Director
Madhav B Shriram
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S B Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Y D Gupta
Independent Director
V Kavitha Dutt
Independent Director
Sanjay Chandrakant Kirloskar
Whole-time Director
Urvashi Tilak Dhar
Non Executive Director
Manoj Kumar
Director (Finance) & CFO
Vineet Manaktala
Independent Director
Suman Jyoti Khaitan
Independent Director
Harjeet Singh Chopra
Nominee (LIC)
Kamal Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
Summary
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Co-generation of Power, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn, Industrial Fibres and Engineering Projects related to Defence production.The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota. Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane sugar plant, distillery with a capacity of 10000 cane crushing per day and an aromatic chemicals unit. Shriram Rayons, situated at Kota comprises rayon tyrecord/yarn/fabric and nylon chafer/fabric plants with capacity of 16200. Daurala Organics, manufactures new generation drug intermediates. DSIL has promoted DCM Hyundai Ltd to manufacture marine freight containers at Pollivakkam near Chennai and also Daurala Foods & Beverages Pvt ltd.A century later in year 1989, the conglomerate that DCM was, restructured into four companies through a Scheme of Arrangement. DCM Shriram Industries Limited was one of the four companies, which inherited the century old legacy of DCM. DCM Shriram Industries Limited commenced its operations from 1st April, 1990.In 2003-2004, the company commenced production and supply of Anhydrous Alcohol to the oil companies for admixing with petrol.Daurala Organics Ltd was amalgamated with the Company w.e.f January 1, 2005 pursuant to scheme of Amalgamation.During 2005-200
Read More
The DCM Shriram Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is ₹1602.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is 13.57 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Shriram Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is ₹155 and ₹242.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.99%, 3 Years at 28.61%, 1 Year at 20.29%, 6 Month at -13.45%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 2.83%.
