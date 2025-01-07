iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

186.34
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,123.11

1,943

1,794.94

1,704.43

yoy growth (%)

9.27

8.24

5.31

14.05

Raw materials

-1,372.73

-1,301.78

-1,146.61

-1,190.41

As % of sales

64.65

66.99

63.88

69.84

Employee costs

-165.22

-147.45

-142.36

-126.3

As % of sales

7.78

7.58

7.93

7.41

Other costs

-442.95

-341.27

-360.66

-286.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.86

17.56

20.09

16.83

Operating profit

142.2

152.48

145.3

100.71

OPM

6.69

7.84

8.09

5.9

Depreciation

-32.74

-29.16

-27.6

-19.24

Interest expense

-40.21

-39.73

-44.54

-28.14

Other income

22.76

16.4

23.06

15.38

Profit before tax

92.01

99.98

96.21

68.72

Taxes

-26.27

-34.09

-0.26

-11.16

Tax rate

-28.55

-34.1

-0.27

-16.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

65.73

65.88

95.95

57.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

65.73

65.88

95.95

57.55

yoy growth (%)

-0.23

-31.33

66.71

-52.17

NPM

3.09

3.39

5.34

3.37

