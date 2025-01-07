Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,123.11
1,943
1,794.94
1,704.43
yoy growth (%)
9.27
8.24
5.31
14.05
Raw materials
-1,372.73
-1,301.78
-1,146.61
-1,190.41
As % of sales
64.65
66.99
63.88
69.84
Employee costs
-165.22
-147.45
-142.36
-126.3
As % of sales
7.78
7.58
7.93
7.41
Other costs
-442.95
-341.27
-360.66
-286.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.86
17.56
20.09
16.83
Operating profit
142.2
152.48
145.3
100.71
OPM
6.69
7.84
8.09
5.9
Depreciation
-32.74
-29.16
-27.6
-19.24
Interest expense
-40.21
-39.73
-44.54
-28.14
Other income
22.76
16.4
23.06
15.38
Profit before tax
92.01
99.98
96.21
68.72
Taxes
-26.27
-34.09
-0.26
-11.16
Tax rate
-28.55
-34.1
-0.27
-16.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
65.73
65.88
95.95
57.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
65.73
65.88
95.95
57.55
yoy growth (%)
-0.23
-31.33
66.71
-52.17
NPM
3.09
3.39
5.34
3.37
