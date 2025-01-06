DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
92.01
99.98
96.21
68.72
Depreciation
-32.74
-29.16
-27.6
-19.24
Tax paid
-26.27
-34.09
-0.26
-11.16
Working capital
67.7
-102.35
160.87
31.39
Other operating items
Operating
100.68
-65.62
229.21
69.7
Capital expenditure
91.53
55.77
163.08
20.2
Free cash flow
192.21
-9.85
392.29
89.9
Equity raised
1,153.71
1,040.58
818.58
680.67
Investing
-19.27
36.09
11.61
-2.25
Financing
111.44
-48.5
210.08
23.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,438.1
1,018.3
1,432.57
791.86
