DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

184.25
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

92.01

99.98

96.21

68.72

Depreciation

-32.74

-29.16

-27.6

-19.24

Tax paid

-26.27

-34.09

-0.26

-11.16

Working capital

67.7

-102.35

160.87

31.39

Other operating items

Operating

100.68

-65.62

229.21

69.7

Capital expenditure

91.53

55.77

163.08

20.2

Free cash flow

192.21

-9.85

392.29

89.9

Equity raised

1,153.71

1,040.58

818.58

680.67

Investing

-19.27

36.09

11.61

-2.25

Financing

111.44

-48.5

210.08

23.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,438.1

1,018.3

1,432.57

791.86

