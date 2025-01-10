DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.4
17.4
17.4
17.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
780.06
681.81
636.98
582.47
Net Worth
797.46
699.21
654.38
599.87
Minority Interest
Debt
529.03
507.27
559.98
507.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
83.84
80.34
73.6
68.19
Total Liabilities
1,410.33
1,286.82
1,287.96
1,175.74
Fixed Assets
609.93
610.22
596.7
519.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.31
60.96
34.56
53.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.84
27.14
33.84
40.09
Networking Capital
691.62
576.26
608.02
530.02
Inventories
739.54
634.83
632.7
660.32
Inventory Days
108.77
124.04
Sundry Debtors
275.87
242.24
254.95
196.76
Debtor Days
43.83
36.96
Other Current Assets
451.99
366.71
219.78
199.3
Sundry Creditors
-318.72
-277.87
-271.2
-351.55
Creditor Days
46.62
66.03
Other Current Liabilities
-457.06
-389.65
-228.21
-174.81
Cash
30.63
12.23
14.83
32.01
Total Assets
1,410.33
1,286.81
1,287.95
1,175.73
