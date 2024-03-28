Declaration of Interim Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28.03.2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from today Not recommended a final dividend in view of the need for conservation of resources for debt servicing and expected capital expenditures. The interim dividend of Rs. 2per share (100%), declared on28.03.2024 and paid, has been taken as final dividend for the year ended 2023-2 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)