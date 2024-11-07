Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 unaudited financial results. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07th November, 2024 inter -alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results Not recommended a final dividend in view of the need for conservation of resources for debt servicing and expected capital expenditures. The interim dividend of Rs. 2per share (100%), declared on28.03.2024 and paid, has been taken as final dividend for the year ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Appointment of Nominee Director Mr. Kamal Kumar Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28.03.2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from today. Declaration of Interim Dividend Intimation of Record Date - 10.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024