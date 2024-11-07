iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Board Meeting

174.25
(1.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:58 AM

DCM Shriram Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 unaudited financial results. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07th November, 2024 inter -alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Final Dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results Not recommended a final dividend in view of the need for conservation of resources for debt servicing and expected capital expenditures. The interim dividend of Rs. 2per share (100%), declared on28.03.2024 and paid, has been taken as final dividend for the year ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Appointment of Nominee Director Mr. Kamal Kumar Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28.03.2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from today. Declaration of Interim Dividend Intimation of Record Date - 10.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2023. Financial Results 31.12.2023 (Quarter and Nine Months) Unaudited Financial Results- Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

DCM Shriram Inds: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.