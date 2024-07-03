DCM Shriram Industries Ltd Summary

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (DSIL), a part of DCM Shriram group, promoted by Bansi Dhar, is a diversified group with operations in Sugar, Alcohol, Co-generation of Power, Organic and Inorganic Chemicals, Drug Intermediates, Rayon Tyrecord, Shipping Containers and processed cotton yarn, Industrial Fibres and Engineering Projects related to Defence production.The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Daurala and Kota. Daurala Sugar Complex, situated at Daurala comprises of a cane sugar plant, distillery with a capacity of 10000 cane crushing per day and an aromatic chemicals unit. Shriram Rayons, situated at Kota comprises rayon tyrecord/yarn/fabric and nylon chafer/fabric plants with capacity of 16200. Daurala Organics, manufactures new generation drug intermediates. DSIL has promoted DCM Hyundai Ltd to manufacture marine freight containers at Pollivakkam near Chennai and also Daurala Foods & Beverages Pvt ltd.A century later in year 1989, the conglomerate that DCM was, restructured into four companies through a Scheme of Arrangement. DCM Shriram Industries Limited was one of the four companies, which inherited the century old legacy of DCM. DCM Shriram Industries Limited commenced its operations from 1st April, 1990.In 2003-2004, the company commenced production and supply of Anhydrous Alcohol to the oil companies for admixing with petrol.Daurala Organics Ltd was amalgamated with the Company w.e.f January 1, 2005 pursuant to scheme of Amalgamation.During 2005-2006, In sugar division the company implemented expansion of cane crushing capacity and modernization by adding 2000 TCD capacity, taking the expanded crushing capacity to 10000 TCD. The second phase of the project to add another 2000 TCD crushing capacity. In Rayon division, Rayon operations were upgraded with the addition of 500TPA capacity and installation of state of art Airjet Looms for improving the Fabric quality. The Division has installed a 3.2 MW back pressure turbine and is taking steps to install a high efficiency multi-fuel boiler.The companies production capacity of Sugarcane crushing per day expanded from 8000 TPD to 10000 TPD, capacity of Industrial Fibres expanded from 15700 TPA to 16200 TPA and capacity of Organic/Fine Chemicals expanded from 13114 TPA to 13874 TPA. The production capacity of Alcohol stood at 45000 KL per year.2005-06 was a year of stabilization and further consolidation after amalgamation of Daurala Organics Limited with the Company and completion of financial and debt restructuring. The first phase of the project for expansion of cane crushing capacity and modernisation was implemented during the year 2006 by adding 2000 TCD capacity, taking the expanded crushing capacity to 10,000 TCD.In 2006-07, under the second phase of expansion/ modernisation, crushing capacity was enhanced and modernisation of sugar plant and power house undertaken, which took the total crushing capacity to 11000 TCD. The second phase expansion/modernisation was completed, whereby the crushing capacity increased to 12,000 TCD. On upgradation and enhancement of the power house at Daurata, the Company commenced supply of power to the grid in March 2008. The Sugar Unit commissioned a new 90 TPH boiler and achieved a peak export of 19 MW power to the Grid in 2010.The crushing capacity at the Unit was increased by 500 TCD and it achieved a peak crush of 12,500 TCD during this season. Additionally, a 15 MW TG Set was commissioned, so as to generate more power with the same amount of fuel in 2010-11. To increase usage of agro fuel, the Rayon Unit commissioned one more boiler during the year 2014-15. One more off site husk storage facility was established in order to procure husk at competitive price during the season. One 2 MW Extraction-Backpressure Turbine was also commissioned to generate power from process steam in cost effective manner. One 10 KW roof top Solar Power Plant was installed for supplying power to Administrative Block. Contract Manufacturing of a new product was commenced during the year 2016. During year 2021-22, the Sugar Unit changed the process of production of sugar from Sulphitation to Defco Remelt Phosphofloatation (DRP) which resulted in production of sugar of international standards, with improved efficiencies. The distillery capacity got expanded from 150 KLPD to 215 KLPD and became operational in December, 2021. The Unit produced 31176 KL of alcohol. Production capacity of ethanol was enhanced to 155 KLPD from 85 KLPD