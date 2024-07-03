Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹46.2
Prev. Close₹45.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.65
Day's High₹46.2
Day's Low₹43.1
52 Week's High₹71.7
52 Week's Low₹43.5
Book Value₹34.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)359.66
P/E31.36
EPS1.46
Divi. Yield1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.89
82.89
82.89
82.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
195.59
174.67
137.12
103.36
Net Worth
278.48
257.56
220.01
186.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
422.62
418.78
352.8
286.92
yoy growth (%)
0.91
18.7
22.96
-9.41
Raw materials
-284.44
-311.65
-252.95
-207.8
As % of sales
67.3
74.42
71.69
72.42
Employee costs
-25.64
-25.46
-22.23
-18.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
38.26
18.47
12.67
12.84
Depreciation
-14.09
-13.79
-12.96
-13.85
Tax paid
-5.32
-4.42
0.4
-2.18
Working capital
43.92
-46.82
2.35
-20.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.91
18.7
22.96
-9.41
Op profit growth
52.12
15.49
1.13
-23.09
EBIT growth
79.69
19.69
1.81
-28.1
Net profit growth
78.94
-2.04
3,944.13
-95.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
290.01
329.38
254.19
337.94
322.61
Excise Duty
3.08
12.62
7.61
0
0
Net Sales
286.93
316.75
246.58
337.94
322.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2.03
0.84
Other Income
7.22
7.02
7.06
11.82
8.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Prakash
Chairperson
Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari
Managing Director
Arjun B Kothari
Independent Director
C V Krishnan
Whole-time Director
M Silvester Goldwin
Independent Director
M R Mohan
Independent Director
S Sundarraman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd(KSCL), the flagship company of HC Kothari Group was incorporated on 7 November, 1960 with a unit in Tamil Nadu. KSCL is into the fields of Sugar, Distillery, petrochemicals, drugs, etc. Kothari Sugars, the pioneers in manufacturing of sugar, now has two sugar units in Tamil Nadu one at Kattur and another at Sathamangalam village. In addition to sugar manufacturing, Kothari Sugars also has facility for co-generation of power, production of industrial alcohol from molasses and bio-compost from press mud and distillery effluents. The Company is equipped with a facility of producing white sugar by reprocessing only raw sugar and also reprocessing of raw sugar along with cane. It operate in two subsidiaries. i.e Kothari Biotech Ltd and Kothari International Trading Ltd.The Companys products include Polybutenes, Para Nitro Chlorobenzene (PNCB) and Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), etc. KSCL has collaborated with Krebskosmo, Germany, and Biazzi, Switzerland, for its PNCB/ONCB project. KSCL set up a plant for co-generation of power to produce 12 MW of power. The company has also tied-up with Cosden, US, for manufacture of polybutanes. It has tied-up with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), to set up a Rs 100-cr hydrogen peroxide unit in Tamilnadu. KSCL also diversified into bio-technology with a joint venture with AVI, Israel. To handle large quantity of cane, the sugar unit at Kattur was expanded to 4000 tcd capacity. The compan
Read More
The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹359.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 31.36 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹43.5 and ₹71.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.24%, 3 Years at 11.08%, 1 Year at -13.62%, 6 Month at -22.35%, 3 Month at -17.85% and 1 Month at -7.68%.
