Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

43.39
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.2
  • Day's High46.2
  • 52 Wk High71.7
  • Prev. Close45.78
  • Day's Low43.1
  • 52 Wk Low 43.5
  • Turnover (lac)32.65
  • P/E31.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.29
  • EPS1.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)359.66
  • Div. Yield1.09
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

46.2

Prev. Close

45.78

Turnover(Lac.)

32.65

Day's High

46.2

Day's Low

43.1

52 Week's High

71.7

52 Week's Low

43.5

Book Value

34.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

359.66

P/E

31.36

EPS

1.46

Divi. Yield

1.09

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2024

arrow

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 1.29%

Institutions: 1.29%

Non-Institutions: 25.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.89

82.89

82.89

82.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

195.59

174.67

137.12

103.36

Net Worth

278.48

257.56

220.01

186.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

422.62

418.78

352.8

286.92

yoy growth (%)

0.91

18.7

22.96

-9.41

Raw materials

-284.44

-311.65

-252.95

-207.8

As % of sales

67.3

74.42

71.69

72.42

Employee costs

-25.64

-25.46

-22.23

-18.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

38.26

18.47

12.67

12.84

Depreciation

-14.09

-13.79

-12.96

-13.85

Tax paid

-5.32

-4.42

0.4

-2.18

Working capital

43.92

-46.82

2.35

-20.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.91

18.7

22.96

-9.41

Op profit growth

52.12

15.49

1.13

-23.09

EBIT growth

79.69

19.69

1.81

-28.1

Net profit growth

78.94

-2.04

3,944.13

-95.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

290.01

329.38

254.19

337.94

322.61

Excise Duty

3.08

12.62

7.61

0

0

Net Sales

286.93

316.75

246.58

337.94

322.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2.03

0.84

Other Income

7.22

7.02

7.06

11.82

8.96

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Prakash

Chairperson

Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari

Managing Director

Arjun B Kothari

Independent Director

C V Krishnan

Whole-time Director

M Silvester Goldwin

Independent Director

M R Mohan

Independent Director

S Sundarraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd(KSCL), the flagship company of HC Kothari Group was incorporated on 7 November, 1960 with a unit in Tamil Nadu. KSCL is into the fields of Sugar, Distillery, petrochemicals, drugs, etc. Kothari Sugars, the pioneers in manufacturing of sugar, now has two sugar units in Tamil Nadu one at Kattur and another at Sathamangalam village. In addition to sugar manufacturing, Kothari Sugars also has facility for co-generation of power, production of industrial alcohol from molasses and bio-compost from press mud and distillery effluents. The Company is equipped with a facility of producing white sugar by reprocessing only raw sugar and also reprocessing of raw sugar along with cane. It operate in two subsidiaries. i.e Kothari Biotech Ltd and Kothari International Trading Ltd.The Companys products include Polybutenes, Para Nitro Chlorobenzene (PNCB) and Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), etc. KSCL has collaborated with Krebskosmo, Germany, and Biazzi, Switzerland, for its PNCB/ONCB project. KSCL set up a plant for co-generation of power to produce 12 MW of power. The company has also tied-up with Cosden, US, for manufacture of polybutanes. It has tied-up with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), to set up a Rs 100-cr hydrogen peroxide unit in Tamilnadu. KSCL also diversified into bio-technology with a joint venture with AVI, Israel. To handle large quantity of cane, the sugar unit at Kattur was expanded to 4000 tcd capacity. The compan
Company FAQs

What is the Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹359.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 31.36 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹43.5 and ₹71.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.24%, 3 Years at 11.08%, 1 Year at -13.62%, 6 Month at -22.35%, 3 Month at -17.85% and 1 Month at -7.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 1.29 %
Public - 25.18 %

