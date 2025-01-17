Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.41
28.46
-27.47
5.1
Op profit growth
-23.05
105.72
93.45
-57.26
EBIT growth
-23.81
152.55
38.09
-54.02
Net profit growth
-79.08
261.13
-240.06
-160.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.67
11.38
7.11
2.66
EBIT margin
6.67
7.94
4.03
2.12
Net profit margin
0.79
3.45
1.23
-0.63
RoCE
6.19
7.58
2.98
2.26
RoNW
0.4
1.99
0.57
-0.39
RoA
0.18
0.82
0.22
-0.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.28
1.44
0.37
0
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.39
-0.44
-1.39
-2.18
Book value per share
16.84
17.41
15.76
16.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.5
9.4
28.91
0
P/CEPS
-8.52
-30.57
-7.64
-2.8
P/B
0.7
0.77
0.68
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
6.52
6.4
9.97
8.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
37.82
0
0
Tax payout
-16.99
-10.93
-59.69
-201.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.23
13.4
12.92
11.5
Inventory days
172.62
149.81
159.51
108.3
Creditor days
-91.33
-54.48
-49.38
-44.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.94
-3.49
-1.4
-1.41
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.98
1.2
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
4.21
3.94
8.94
16.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.42
-70.63
-72.95
-78.09
Employee costs
-6.46
-5.66
-6.41
-5.05
Other costs
-11.43
-12.31
-13.51
-14.18
