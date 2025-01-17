iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

44.53
(-0.22%)
Jan 17, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.41

28.46

-27.47

5.1

Op profit growth

-23.05

105.72

93.45

-57.26

EBIT growth

-23.81

152.55

38.09

-54.02

Net profit growth

-79.08

261.13

-240.06

-160.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.67

11.38

7.11

2.66

EBIT margin

6.67

7.94

4.03

2.12

Net profit margin

0.79

3.45

1.23

-0.63

RoCE

6.19

7.58

2.98

2.26

RoNW

0.4

1.99

0.57

-0.39

RoA

0.18

0.82

0.22

-0.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.28

1.44

0.37

0

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.39

-0.44

-1.39

-2.18

Book value per share

16.84

17.41

15.76

16.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

42.5

9.4

28.91

0

P/CEPS

-8.52

-30.57

-7.64

-2.8

P/B

0.7

0.77

0.68

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

6.52

6.4

9.97

8.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

37.82

0

0

Tax payout

-16.99

-10.93

-59.69

-201.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.23

13.4

12.92

11.5

Inventory days

172.62

149.81

159.51

108.3

Creditor days

-91.33

-54.48

-49.38

-44.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.94

-3.49

-1.4

-1.41

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.98

1.2

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

4.21

3.94

8.94

16.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.42

-70.63

-72.95

-78.09

Employee costs

-6.46

-5.66

-6.41

-5.05

Other costs

-11.43

-12.31

-13.51

-14.18

