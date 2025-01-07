Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
422.62
418.78
352.8
286.92
yoy growth (%)
0.91
18.7
22.96
-9.41
Raw materials
-284.44
-311.65
-252.95
-207.8
As % of sales
67.3
74.42
71.69
72.42
Employee costs
-25.64
-25.46
-22.23
-18.36
As % of sales
6.06
6.08
6.3
6.4
Other costs
-62.87
-49.01
-49.35
-32.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.87
11.7
13.98
11.43
Operating profit
49.66
32.64
28.26
27.94
OPM
11.75
7.79
8.01
9.74
Depreciation
-14.09
-13.79
-12.96
-13.85
Interest expense
-4.09
-5.09
-7.01
-6.49
Other income
6.79
4.72
4.39
5.25
Profit before tax
38.26
18.47
12.67
12.84
Taxes
-5.32
-4.42
0.4
-2.18
Tax rate
-13.92
-23.96
3.16
-17.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.93
14.04
13.07
10.65
Exceptional items
1.09
4.97
6.33
-10.17
Net profit
34.03
19.01
19.41
0.48
yoy growth (%)
78.94
-2.04
3,944.13
-95.42
NPM
8.05
4.54
5.5
0.16
