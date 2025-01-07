iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.39
(2.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

422.62

418.78

352.8

286.92

yoy growth (%)

0.91

18.7

22.96

-9.41

Raw materials

-284.44

-311.65

-252.95

-207.8

As % of sales

67.3

74.42

71.69

72.42

Employee costs

-25.64

-25.46

-22.23

-18.36

As % of sales

6.06

6.08

6.3

6.4

Other costs

-62.87

-49.01

-49.35

-32.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.87

11.7

13.98

11.43

Operating profit

49.66

32.64

28.26

27.94

OPM

11.75

7.79

8.01

9.74

Depreciation

-14.09

-13.79

-12.96

-13.85

Interest expense

-4.09

-5.09

-7.01

-6.49

Other income

6.79

4.72

4.39

5.25

Profit before tax

38.26

18.47

12.67

12.84

Taxes

-5.32

-4.42

0.4

-2.18

Tax rate

-13.92

-23.96

3.16

-17.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.93

14.04

13.07

10.65

Exceptional items

1.09

4.97

6.33

-10.17

Net profit

34.03

19.01

19.41

0.48

yoy growth (%)

78.94

-2.04

3,944.13

-95.42

NPM

8.05

4.54

5.5

0.16

