Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
38.26
18.47
12.67
12.84
Depreciation
-14.09
-13.79
-12.96
-13.85
Tax paid
-5.32
-4.42
0.4
-2.18
Working capital
43.92
-46.82
2.35
-20.31
Other operating items
Operating
62.75
-46.56
2.45
-23.5
Capital expenditure
4.44
3.93
18.47
1.18
Free cash flow
67.19
-42.63
20.92
-22.32
Equity raised
206.44
167.94
120.66
109.37
Investing
13.16
28.17
-2.84
13.36
Financing
35.92
-26.15
-26.52
-15.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.14
Net in cash
322.72
127.32
112.23
89.18
