Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.39
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Kothari Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

38.26

18.47

12.67

12.84

Depreciation

-14.09

-13.79

-12.96

-13.85

Tax paid

-5.32

-4.42

0.4

-2.18

Working capital

43.92

-46.82

2.35

-20.31

Other operating items

Operating

62.75

-46.56

2.45

-23.5

Capital expenditure

4.44

3.93

18.47

1.18

Free cash flow

67.19

-42.63

20.92

-22.32

Equity raised

206.44

167.94

120.66

109.37

Investing

13.16

28.17

-2.84

13.36

Financing

35.92

-26.15

-26.52

-15.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.14

Net in cash

322.72

127.32

112.23

89.18

