Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.89
82.89
82.89
82.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
195.59
174.67
137.12
103.36
Net Worth
278.48
257.56
220.01
186.25
Minority Interest
Debt
70.24
38.5
56.91
35.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.78
31.06
27.59
29.22
Total Liabilities
385.5
327.12
304.51
251.36
Fixed Assets
164.1
160.99
153.23
162.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.04
72.01
71.47
58.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
0.33
0.33
0
Networking Capital
120.16
93.53
79.13
30.38
Inventories
168.58
136.49
128.78
86.62
Inventory Days
111.22
75.49
Sundry Debtors
21.84
28.24
24.83
21.09
Debtor Days
21.44
18.38
Other Current Assets
28.69
34.74
16.54
12.65
Sundry Creditors
-87.03
-85.43
-77.3
-81.41
Creditor Days
66.75
70.95
Other Current Liabilities
-11.92
-20.51
-13.72
-8.57
Cash
0.18
0.26
0.34
0.41
Total Assets
385.49
327.12
304.5
251.36
