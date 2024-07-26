|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 26, 2024 Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange regarding Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 63rd Annual General Meeting held on July 26, 2024 along with a copy Scrutinizers report dated July 26, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
