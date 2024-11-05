|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, at the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year to date ended 31.12.2023 and also to consider declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023 - 2024. Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 12, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
