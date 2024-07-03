Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd(KSCL), the flagship company of HC Kothari Group was incorporated on 7 November, 1960 with a unit in Tamil Nadu. KSCL is into the fields of Sugar, Distillery, petrochemicals, drugs, etc. Kothari Sugars, the pioneers in manufacturing of sugar, now has two sugar units in Tamil Nadu one at Kattur and another at Sathamangalam village. In addition to sugar manufacturing, Kothari Sugars also has facility for co-generation of power, production of industrial alcohol from molasses and bio-compost from press mud and distillery effluents. The Company is equipped with a facility of producing white sugar by reprocessing only raw sugar and also reprocessing of raw sugar along with cane. It operate in two subsidiaries. i.e Kothari Biotech Ltd and Kothari International Trading Ltd.The Companys products include Polybutenes, Para Nitro Chlorobenzene (PNCB) and Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), etc. KSCL has collaborated with Krebskosmo, Germany, and Biazzi, Switzerland, for its PNCB/ONCB project. KSCL set up a plant for co-generation of power to produce 12 MW of power. The company has also tied-up with Cosden, US, for manufacture of polybutanes. It has tied-up with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), to set up a Rs 100-cr hydrogen peroxide unit in Tamilnadu. KSCL also diversified into bio-technology with a joint venture with AVI, Israel. To handle large quantity of cane, the sugar unit at Kattur was expanded to 4000 tcd capacity. The company 2nd plant of 5.5 MW cogeneration turbines was commissioned after delay of 14 months. The companys Cane Separation System (CSS), being the first of its kind in India witnessed a teething problems right from cane feeding section till the extraction point due to the mismatch between the equipment supplied by M/s Amcane, USA and allied equipment supplied locally.In 2020-21, the Company installed 2 storage tanks having capacity of 300 KL each. It installed and commissioned the multiple effect evaporator system in Feb 20. The New Bio Digester Plant was installed in the distillery unit to generate additional biogas by using the spent wash coming out from distillation plant and the same was commissioned during March, 2020.