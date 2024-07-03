Summary

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was originally incorporated as Simbhaoli Spirits Limited on April 04, 2011, with Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 05, 2011. The Company name was then converted to Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited and again , the Company name was changed from The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited to Simbhaoli Sugars Limited with effect from September 8, 2006.Simbhaoli,it was one of the earliest sugar plants set-up in western Uttar Pradesh during British Raj in India. The Companys first Sugar plant was established in 1933 by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia (CIE, OBE), the Founder Promoter. In 1996, the Company established its 2nd Sugar Mill in Chilwaria, District Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) with a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD under the joint venture arrangement with Tate & Lyle, London, a British-headquartered sugar refiner and global supplier of food and beverage ingredients. The Company purchased controlling stake in Chilwaria Sugars Limited and it was eventually merged with the Company in 2002.In 2003, the Company started production of bio-manure under Brand SOM to contribute in Agricultural Production, Environment Protection and Waste Management. SOM Bio-Organic Manure was introduced for the farmers looking forward to produce Organic food, free from chemical fertilizers.In 2004, the Company converted the manufacturing process at Simbhaoli plant from double sulphitation to DRPIE to produce

