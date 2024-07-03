iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Share Price

19.4
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.65
  • Day's High19.99
  • 52 Wk High38.5
  • Prev. Close19.69
  • Day's Low18.81
  • 52 Wk Low 18.11
  • Turnover (lac)3.13
  • P/E4.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-22.16
  • EPS4.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

19.65

Prev. Close

19.69

Turnover(Lac.)

3.13

Day's High

19.99

Day's Low

18.81

52 Week's High

38.5

52 Week's Low

18.11

Book Value

-22.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.08

P/E

4.86

EPS

4.05

Divi. Yield

0

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-111.88

-99.51

-66.84

-57.69

Net Worth

-70.6

-58.23

-25.56

-16.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,262.77

1,009.43

887.47

850.11

yoy growth (%)

25.09

13.74

4.39

10.56

Raw materials

-1,000.37

-778.66

-837.69

-614.76

As % of sales

79.22

77.13

94.39

72.31

Employee costs

-58.77

-56.96

-49.86

-55.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.43

-21.64

-170.89

-37.36

Depreciation

-35.47

-36

-46.28

-46.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

16.21

-44.54

-62.87

-91.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.09

13.74

4.39

10.56

Op profit growth

121.77

-119.43

-205.06

117.04

EBIT growth

162.79

-107.99

-246.29

316.76

Net profit growth

-79.53

-88.01

445.78

-64.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,331.07

1,399.2

1,421.78

1,491.16

1,280.21

Excise Duty

150.59

166.46

236.34

194.13

198.88

Net Sales

1,180.48

1,232.73

1,185.44

1,297.02

1,081.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.91

18.24

4.53

4.48

8.09

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Gurmit Singh Mann

Executive Director

Gurpal Singh

Managing Director

Gursimran Kaur Mann

Whole Time Director & COO

S N Misra

Independent Director

H P Kain

Independent Director

Atulmahindru

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder

Independent Director

Aseem Sehgal

Independent Director

Raghav Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd

Summary

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was originally incorporated as Simbhaoli Spirits Limited on April 04, 2011, with Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 05, 2011. The Company name was then converted to Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited and again , the Company name was changed from The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited to Simbhaoli Sugars Limited with effect from September 8, 2006.Simbhaoli,it was one of the earliest sugar plants set-up in western Uttar Pradesh during British Raj in India. The Companys first Sugar plant was established in 1933 by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia (CIE, OBE), the Founder Promoter. In 1996, the Company established its 2nd Sugar Mill in Chilwaria, District Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) with a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD under the joint venture arrangement with Tate & Lyle, London, a British-headquartered sugar refiner and global supplier of food and beverage ingredients. The Company purchased controlling stake in Chilwaria Sugars Limited and it was eventually merged with the Company in 2002.In 2003, the Company started production of bio-manure under Brand SOM to contribute in Agricultural Production, Environment Protection and Waste Management. SOM Bio-Organic Manure was introduced for the farmers looking forward to produce Organic food, free from chemical fertilizers.In 2004, the Company converted the manufacturing process at Simbhaoli plant from double sulphitation to DRPIE to produce
Company FAQs

What is the Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is ₹80.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is 4.86 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is ₹18.11 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd?

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.88%, 3 Years at -0.93%, 1 Year at -33.25%, 6 Month at -41.17%, 3 Month at -23.92% and 1 Month at -12.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.33 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 46.66 %

