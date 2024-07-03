SectorSugar
Open₹19.65
Prev. Close₹19.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.13
Day's High₹19.99
Day's Low₹18.81
52 Week's High₹38.5
52 Week's Low₹18.11
Book Value₹-22.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.08
P/E4.86
EPS4.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-111.88
-99.51
-66.84
-57.69
Net Worth
-70.6
-58.23
-25.56
-16.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,262.77
1,009.43
887.47
850.11
yoy growth (%)
25.09
13.74
4.39
10.56
Raw materials
-1,000.37
-778.66
-837.69
-614.76
As % of sales
79.22
77.13
94.39
72.31
Employee costs
-58.77
-56.96
-49.86
-55.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.43
-21.64
-170.89
-37.36
Depreciation
-35.47
-36
-46.28
-46.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
16.21
-44.54
-62.87
-91.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.09
13.74
4.39
10.56
Op profit growth
121.77
-119.43
-205.06
117.04
EBIT growth
162.79
-107.99
-246.29
316.76
Net profit growth
-79.53
-88.01
445.78
-64.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,331.07
1,399.2
1,421.78
1,491.16
1,280.21
Excise Duty
150.59
166.46
236.34
194.13
198.88
Net Sales
1,180.48
1,232.73
1,185.44
1,297.02
1,081.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.91
18.24
4.53
4.48
8.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Gurmit Singh Mann
Executive Director
Gurpal Singh
Managing Director
Gursimran Kaur Mann
Whole Time Director & COO
S N Misra
Independent Director
H P Kain
Independent Director
Atulmahindru
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder
Independent Director
Aseem Sehgal
Independent Director
Raghav Sharma
Reports by Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
Summary
Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was originally incorporated as Simbhaoli Spirits Limited on April 04, 2011, with Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 05, 2011. The Company name was then converted to Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited and again , the Company name was changed from The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited to Simbhaoli Sugars Limited with effect from September 8, 2006.Simbhaoli,it was one of the earliest sugar plants set-up in western Uttar Pradesh during British Raj in India. The Companys first Sugar plant was established in 1933 by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia (CIE, OBE), the Founder Promoter. In 1996, the Company established its 2nd Sugar Mill in Chilwaria, District Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) with a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD under the joint venture arrangement with Tate & Lyle, London, a British-headquartered sugar refiner and global supplier of food and beverage ingredients. The Company purchased controlling stake in Chilwaria Sugars Limited and it was eventually merged with the Company in 2002.In 2003, the Company started production of bio-manure under Brand SOM to contribute in Agricultural Production, Environment Protection and Waste Management. SOM Bio-Organic Manure was introduced for the farmers looking forward to produce Organic food, free from chemical fertilizers.In 2004, the Company converted the manufacturing process at Simbhaoli plant from double sulphitation to DRPIE to produce
Read More
The Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is ₹80.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is 4.86 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is ₹18.11 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.88%, 3 Years at -0.93%, 1 Year at -33.25%, 6 Month at -41.17%, 3 Month at -23.92% and 1 Month at -12.80%.
