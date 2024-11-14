iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Interim Resolution Professional (representing Board) with Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further to our Notice dated September 30 2024 the trading window for the Companys share will remain closed till 48 hours from declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 i.e. two trading days after the Board Meeting upto Monday November 18 2024 (inculsive). Dear Sir, In the meeting of the Board of Directors of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, held today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, which commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at PM, the decisions were taken as follows: 1. The Board has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024. The copies of the financial results along-with the Limited Review report of the auditors are enclosed herewith. You are requested to take the above submissions in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of financial result for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Announcement of Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the FY 2023-24 Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
In the meeting of the Board of Directors of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, held today i.e., Monday, April 15, 2024, which commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM, the decisions were taken as follows: 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Raghav Sharma (DIN 10591405) as an Independent Director of the Company for 5 consecutive years commencing from April 15, 2024 to April 14, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation. The reappointment is subject to the approval of the shareholder of the Company. Appointment of Independent Director.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval_of_Quarterly_Financial_Results_December_2023 In the meeting of the Board of Directors of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, held today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, which commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 05:15 PM, the decisions were taken as follows: 1. The Board has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. The copies of the financial results along with the Limited Review report of the auditors are enclosed herewith. 2. The Board has considered and approved the extension of the term of Mr. Dayal Chand Popli, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from February 15, 2024. Financial_Results_December_2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Extension_of_term_of_retiring_CFO_Mr._DC_Popli (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

