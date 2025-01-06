Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.43
-21.64
-170.89
-37.36
Depreciation
-35.47
-36
-46.28
-46.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
16.21
-44.54
-62.87
-91.17
Other operating items
Operating
-23.69
-102.19
-280.04
-175.04
Capital expenditure
12.89
1.78
19.74
2.79
Free cash flow
-10.8
-100.4
-260.3
-172.24
Equity raised
-106.84
12.15
441.52
546.86
Investing
-0.53
-24.51
-23.74
-25.82
Financing
-6.47
308.68
747.46
656.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-124.66
195.92
904.94
1,005.73
