Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.86
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Simbhaoli Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.43

-21.64

-170.89

-37.36

Depreciation

-35.47

-36

-46.28

-46.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

16.21

-44.54

-62.87

-91.17

Other operating items

Operating

-23.69

-102.19

-280.04

-175.04

Capital expenditure

12.89

1.78

19.74

2.79

Free cash flow

-10.8

-100.4

-260.3

-172.24

Equity raised

-106.84

12.15

441.52

546.86

Investing

-0.53

-24.51

-23.74

-25.82

Financing

-6.47

308.68

747.46

656.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-124.66

195.92

904.94

1,005.73

