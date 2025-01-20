Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.12
20.28
4.44
-22.78
Op profit growth
-16.51
-150.34
-205.65
16.71
EBIT growth
86
-110.21
-310.03
135.65
Net profit growth
-82.72
-81.95
252.81
-51.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.43
4.82
-11.52
11.39
EBIT margin
2.01
1.26
-14.92
7.42
Net profit margin
-0.46
-3.17
-21.18
-6.27
RoCE
1.93
0.95
-8.36
3.83
RoNW
3.99
-86.24
-33.46
-4.87
RoA
-0.11
-0.59
-2.96
-0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.63
-9.28
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.03
-19.59
-60.26
-26.82
Book value per share
-11.61
-6.39
11.79
63.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.11
-0.46
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.73
-0.21
-0.24
-1.23
P/B
-0.63
-0.67
1.26
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
16.8
17.63
-13.52
9.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.69
0.31
0.25
-0.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.34
30.87
26.63
28.66
Inventory days
146.69
150.19
149.28
158.62
Creditor days
-257.41
-266.19
-212.02
-283.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.83
-0.26
2.91
-0.52
Net debt / equity
-20.73
-39.57
24.44
3.92
Net debt / op. profit
22.82
20.02
-10.93
9.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.98
-73.8
-93.2
-71.57
Employee costs
-4.98
-7.41
-6.3
-7.1
Other costs
-12.59
-13.94
-12.01
-9.92
