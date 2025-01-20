iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Key Ratios

18.81
(0.11%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:13:30 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.12

20.28

4.44

-22.78

Op profit growth

-16.51

-150.34

-205.65

16.71

EBIT growth

86

-110.21

-310.03

135.65

Net profit growth

-82.72

-81.95

252.81

-51.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.43

4.82

-11.52

11.39

EBIT margin

2.01

1.26

-14.92

7.42

Net profit margin

-0.46

-3.17

-21.18

-6.27

RoCE

1.93

0.95

-8.36

3.83

RoNW

3.99

-86.24

-33.46

-4.87

RoA

-0.11

-0.59

-2.96

-0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.63

-9.28

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.03

-19.59

-60.26

-26.82

Book value per share

-11.61

-6.39

11.79

63.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.11

-0.46

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.73

-0.21

-0.24

-1.23

P/B

-0.63

-0.67

1.26

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

16.8

17.63

-13.52

9.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.69

0.31

0.25

-0.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.34

30.87

26.63

28.66

Inventory days

146.69

150.19

149.28

158.62

Creditor days

-257.41

-266.19

-212.02

-283.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.83

-0.26

2.91

-0.52

Net debt / equity

-20.73

-39.57

24.44

3.92

Net debt / op. profit

22.82

20.02

-10.93

9.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.98

-73.8

-93.2

-71.57

Employee costs

-4.98

-7.41

-6.3

-7.1

Other costs

-12.59

-13.94

-12.01

-9.92

