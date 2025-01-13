Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-111.88
-99.51
-66.84
-57.69
Net Worth
-70.6
-58.23
-25.56
-16.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1,010.78
1,013.25
1,017.91
1,030.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
940.18
955.02
992.35
1,014.55
Fixed Assets
1,173.01
1,193.67
1,217.81
1,239.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.11
110.11
110.65
111.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-401.24
-391.01
-383.77
-393.82
Inventories
483.54
450.83
465.06
464.76
Inventory Days
134.33
Sundry Debtors
24.31
30.22
35.06
44.94
Debtor Days
12.98
Other Current Assets
112.82
111.11
90.28
160.55
Sundry Creditors
-706.88
-689.4
-711.68
-789.63
Creditor Days
228.23
Other Current Liabilities
-315.03
-293.77
-262.49
-274.44
Cash
58.3
42.25
47.67
57.52
Total Assets
940.18
955.02
992.36
1,014.54
