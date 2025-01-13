iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

18
(-0.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:09:48 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-111.88

-99.51

-66.84

-57.69

Net Worth

-70.6

-58.23

-25.56

-16.41

Minority Interest

Debt

1,010.78

1,013.25

1,017.91

1,030.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

940.18

955.02

992.35

1,014.55

Fixed Assets

1,173.01

1,193.67

1,217.81

1,239.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

110.11

110.11

110.65

111.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-401.24

-391.01

-383.77

-393.82

Inventories

483.54

450.83

465.06

464.76

Inventory Days

134.33

Sundry Debtors

24.31

30.22

35.06

44.94

Debtor Days

12.98

Other Current Assets

112.82

111.11

90.28

160.55

Sundry Creditors

-706.88

-689.4

-711.68

-789.63

Creditor Days

228.23

Other Current Liabilities

-315.03

-293.77

-262.49

-274.44

Cash

58.3

42.25

47.67

57.52

Total Assets

940.18

955.02

992.36

1,014.54

Simbhaoli Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

