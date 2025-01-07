Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,262.77
1,009.43
887.47
850.11
yoy growth (%)
25.09
13.74
4.39
10.56
Raw materials
-1,000.37
-778.66
-837.69
-614.76
As % of sales
79.22
77.13
94.39
72.31
Employee costs
-58.77
-56.96
-49.86
-55.11
As % of sales
4.65
5.64
5.61
6.48
Other costs
-158.72
-153.56
-104.08
-81.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.56
15.21
11.72
9.53
Operating profit
44.89
20.24
-104.15
99.13
OPM
3.55
2
-11.73
11.66
Depreciation
-35.47
-36
-46.28
-46.51
Interest expense
-30.66
-31.63
-46.06
-122.68
Other income
16.81
25.74
25.61
32.7
Profit before tax
-4.43
-21.64
-170.89
-37.36
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.43
-21.64
-170.89
-37.36
Exceptional items
0
0
-9.7
4.27
Net profit
-4.43
-21.64
-180.59
-33.08
yoy growth (%)
-79.53
-88.01
445.78
-64.37
NPM
-0.35
-2.14
-20.34
-3.89
