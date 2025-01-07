iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.03
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,262.77

1,009.43

887.47

850.11

yoy growth (%)

25.09

13.74

4.39

10.56

Raw materials

-1,000.37

-778.66

-837.69

-614.76

As % of sales

79.22

77.13

94.39

72.31

Employee costs

-58.77

-56.96

-49.86

-55.11

As % of sales

4.65

5.64

5.61

6.48

Other costs

-158.72

-153.56

-104.08

-81.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.56

15.21

11.72

9.53

Operating profit

44.89

20.24

-104.15

99.13

OPM

3.55

2

-11.73

11.66

Depreciation

-35.47

-36

-46.28

-46.51

Interest expense

-30.66

-31.63

-46.06

-122.68

Other income

16.81

25.74

25.61

32.7

Profit before tax

-4.43

-21.64

-170.89

-37.36

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.43

-21.64

-170.89

-37.36

Exceptional items

0

0

-9.7

4.27

Net profit

-4.43

-21.64

-180.59

-33.08

yoy growth (%)

-79.53

-88.01

445.78

-64.37

NPM

-0.35

-2.14

-20.34

-3.89

