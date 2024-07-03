iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.04
(0.05%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

952.57

983.66

981.54

978.06

842.76

Excise Duty

120.04

122

183.73

138.69

152.96

Net Sales

832.53

861.66

797.8

839.37

689.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.34

13.3

12.72

11.92

4.61

Total Income

846.88

874.96

810.52

851.29

694.41

Total Expenditure

854.46

886.97

794.82

831.61

674.76

PBIDT

-7.58

-12.01

15.7

19.68

19.65

Interest

20.8

18.52

20.9

22.86

39.19

PBDT

-28.37

-30.53

-5.2

-3.18

-19.54

Depreciation

20.79

24.02

24.27

26.7

35.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.1

Deferred Tax

-0.49

0.01

0.02

-0.13

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-48.68

-54.58

-29.52

-29.76

-55.06

Minority Interest After NP

-0.22

0.01

0.02

-0.05

-5.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-48.46

-54.59

-29.54

-29.71

-49.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-48.46

-54.59

-29.54

-29.71

-49.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.74

-13.22

-7.15

-7.2

-13.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.91

-1.39

1.96

2.34

2.84

PBDTM(%)

-3.4

-3.54

-0.65

-0.37

-2.83

PATM(%)

-5.84

-6.33

-3.7

-3.54

-7.98

