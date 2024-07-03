Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
952.57
983.66
981.54
978.06
842.76
Excise Duty
120.04
122
183.73
138.69
152.96
Net Sales
832.53
861.66
797.8
839.37
689.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.34
13.3
12.72
11.92
4.61
Total Income
846.88
874.96
810.52
851.29
694.41
Total Expenditure
854.46
886.97
794.82
831.61
674.76
PBIDT
-7.58
-12.01
15.7
19.68
19.65
Interest
20.8
18.52
20.9
22.86
39.19
PBDT
-28.37
-30.53
-5.2
-3.18
-19.54
Depreciation
20.79
24.02
24.27
26.7
35.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.1
Deferred Tax
-0.49
0.01
0.02
-0.13
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-48.68
-54.58
-29.52
-29.76
-55.06
Minority Interest After NP
-0.22
0.01
0.02
-0.05
-5.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-48.46
-54.59
-29.54
-29.71
-49.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-48.46
-54.59
-29.54
-29.71
-49.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.74
-13.22
-7.15
-7.2
-13.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.91
-1.39
1.96
2.34
2.84
PBDTM(%)
-3.4
-3.54
-0.65
-0.37
-2.83
PATM(%)
-5.84
-6.33
-3.7
-3.54
-7.98
