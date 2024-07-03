Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
200.48
323.93
378.5
346.02
299.6
Excise Duty
38.42
44.44
30.55
40.6
40.74
Net Sales
162.05
279.49
347.95
305.42
258.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.43
4.37
5.57
2.86
5.43
Total Income
167.48
283.86
353.51
308.28
264.29
Total Expenditure
170.58
283.82
299.1
291.8
290.45
PBIDT
-3.09
0.04
54.42
16.48
-26.17
Interest
0.13
6.75
10.48
7.12
6.92
PBDT
-3.22
-6.71
43.93
9.36
-33.09
Depreciation
7.02
6.94
6.78
6.92
6.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
1.09
0.55
0
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.24
-14.74
36.54
2.43
-39.89
Minority Interest After NP
-0.08
-0.53
0.2
0
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.16
-14.21
36.34
2.43
-39.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.16
-14.21
36.34
2.43
-39.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.46
-3.44
8.8
0.59
-9.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.9
0.01
15.64
5.39
-10.1
PBDTM(%)
-1.98
-2.4
12.62
3.06
-12.78
PATM(%)
-6.31
-5.27
10.5
0.79
-15.4
