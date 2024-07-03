iifl-logo-icon 1
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

19.03
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

200.48

323.93

378.5

346.02

299.6

Excise Duty

38.42

44.44

30.55

40.6

40.74

Net Sales

162.05

279.49

347.95

305.42

258.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.43

4.37

5.57

2.86

5.43

Total Income

167.48

283.86

353.51

308.28

264.29

Total Expenditure

170.58

283.82

299.1

291.8

290.45

PBIDT

-3.09

0.04

54.42

16.48

-26.17

Interest

0.13

6.75

10.48

7.12

6.92

PBDT

-3.22

-6.71

43.93

9.36

-33.09

Depreciation

7.02

6.94

6.78

6.92

6.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

1.09

0.55

0

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.24

-14.74

36.54

2.43

-39.89

Minority Interest After NP

-0.08

-0.53

0.2

0

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.16

-14.21

36.34

2.43

-39.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.16

-14.21

36.34

2.43

-39.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.46

-3.44

8.8

0.59

-9.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.9

0.01

15.64

5.39

-10.1

PBDTM(%)

-1.98

-2.4

12.62

3.06

-12.78

PATM(%)

-6.31

-5.27

10.5

0.79

-15.4

