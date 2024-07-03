Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Summary

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was originally incorporated as Simbhaoli Spirits Limited on April 04, 2011, with Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 05, 2011. The Company name was then converted to Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited and again , the Company name was changed from The Simbhaoli Sugar Mills Limited to Simbhaoli Sugars Limited with effect from September 8, 2006.Simbhaoli,it was one of the earliest sugar plants set-up in western Uttar Pradesh during British Raj in India. The Companys first Sugar plant was established in 1933 by Sardar Raghbir Singh Sandhanwalia (CIE, OBE), the Founder Promoter. In 1996, the Company established its 2nd Sugar Mill in Chilwaria, District Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) with a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD under the joint venture arrangement with Tate & Lyle, London, a British-headquartered sugar refiner and global supplier of food and beverage ingredients. The Company purchased controlling stake in Chilwaria Sugars Limited and it was eventually merged with the Company in 2002.In 2003, the Company started production of bio-manure under Brand SOM to contribute in Agricultural Production, Environment Protection and Waste Management. SOM Bio-Organic Manure was introduced for the farmers looking forward to produce Organic food, free from chemical fertilizers.In 2004, the Company converted the manufacturing process at Simbhaoli plant from double sulphitation to DRPIE to produce EC grade refined sugar; enhanced the capacity to 7500 TCD; and became a producer of high quality premium sugar.In 2006, it set up 3rd Manufacturing and Processing Unit of Specialty FoodsDivision in Brijnathpur, Western Uttar Pradesh.In 2007, it expanded the capacity of biomass -based co-generation power plant at Simbhaoli. In 2009, it launched flavoured variant of Xing, Vodka in India to cater to the demands of the younger generation of consumers. The Company also established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai to foray in the international trading of various products.The Companys Beverages Division also launched its new product range of fruit drinks under the brand name, SIPP, marking the Companys entry into the non-alcoholic beverages segment. With significant technology and engineering experience, the Company also started its Techno-Commercial Engineering Consulting Division for providing technical,commercial and engineering services. also initiated a major farmer-focused development programme aimed at enhancingcrop yields and the quality of the agricultural produce, with the objective of ultimately enhancing the farmers income levels and also boosting the quality of raw materials being procured from thousands of farmers in 2010-11.In 2012, the Company established 1000 TPD capacity greenfield Raw Sugar Refinery near Kandla Port in Gujarat. It launched new Liquor Brands (Boards Verdict, and Xing) and also tied up with established International brands (such as Pravda) to gain a stronger footholdamongst the young consumer in India.The Company entered into a JV with a leading Singapore and London-based global developer and operator of clean energy projects worldwide to expand its power business in 2013. A Scheme of Arrangement was carried out where in, the Erstwhile., Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was amalgamated into Simbhaoli Spirits Limited with all the immovable properties, assets, liabilities to the amalgamated Company w.e.f. November 13, 2015. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Simbhaoli Group is now a diversified farm-to-consumer Agri-Business and FMCG company with leading consumer brands in categories such as staples, food, beverages, home and personal care, and agri-inputs. The Company has now 3 sugar complexes - Simbhaoli (Western Uttar Pradesh), Chilwaria (Eastern Uttar Pradesh) and Brijnathpur (Western Uttar Pradesh) having an aggregate crushing capacity of 19,500 TCD. The Company is technology driven with a business mix that spans from refined (sulphur less) sugar, specialty sugars, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol and bio-manure. The Company is engaged in sugar refining (Defeco Remelt Phosphotation and Ion Exchange technology), high value, niche products (specialty sugars) and clean energy (ethanol). The Company sells international standard refined, pharmaceutical grade and specialty sugars to the retail and bulk institutional consumer segments.