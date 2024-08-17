Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹372.65
Prev. Close₹373.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,160.09
Day's High₹389.35
Day's Low₹365.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)436.62
P/E3.8
EPS99.76
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.56
11.56
11.56
11.56
Preference Capital
30
30
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
-13.45
44.4
63.75
Net Worth
39.34
28.11
55.96
75.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
837.29
852.84
783.74
514.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.82
8.81
52.26
-27.97
Raw materials
-636.37
-736.18
-610.84
-339.05
As % of sales
76
86.32
77.93
65.87
Employee costs
-57.36
-54.02
-49.51
-41.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
9.98
-85.02
-31
22.55
Depreciation
-13.97
-17.02
-27.41
-19.98
Tax paid
1.2
29.65
11.61
-9.9
Working capital
61.23
-116.51
46.05
85.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.82
8.81
52.26
-27.97
Op profit growth
-1,333.87
-110.52
-27.07
21.76
EBIT growth
-423.14
-156.04
-46.67
50.58
Net profit growth
-120.21
185.51
-253.32
-154.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
865.98
882.35
803.07
528.84
735.36
Excise Duty
39.68
33.35
34.75
17.25
26.68
Net Sales
826.3
849
768.32
511.58
708.69
Other Operating Income
11
3.84
15.43
0.55
1.78
Other Income
7.35
5.75
6.73
11.94
7.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director & CS
Santosh Kumar Poddar
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Singhi
Whole-time Director
Bal Kishore Malpani
Additional Director
Kailash Chand Gupta
Additional Director
Brij Mohan Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged
Summary
A KK Birla group company, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries has manufacturing units in Seohara, Uttar Pradesh, and Sidhwalia, Bihar.The activities of UGS include the manufacture and sale of sugar,industrial alcohol and tea. Sugar which constitutes 82.91% of its sales is produced in two factories situated at Seohara in UP and Sidhwalia in Bihar.In 1995, the company completed Rs 70-cr expansion project by increasing the crushing capacities of its two plants which got fully completed in 1997-98. The company came out with a rights issue to finance this project. The Company has increased installed capacity of Sugar (Bagged) by 32500 Qtls, Crushing per day. It has also installed a plant of Carbondioxide with an installed capacity of 13200 MT.The companys expansion cum modernisation of its sugar factory at Sindhwalia(Bihar) to 2500 tcd at a cost of Rs 30 cr was completed and the commercial production has started during the season 2001-02. The 12.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares aggreagting to Rs.300 lakh which were allotted through private placement basis was redeemed during 2001-02.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.