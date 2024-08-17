iifl-logo-icon 1
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:47:44 PM

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

372.65

Prev. Close

373.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,160.09

Day's High

389.35

Day's Low

365.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

436.62

P/E

3.8

EPS

99.76

Divi. Yield

0

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.36%

Non-Promoter- 3.64%

Institutions: 3.64%

Non-Institutions: 39.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.56

11.56

11.56

11.56

Preference Capital

30

30

0

0

Reserves

-2.22

-13.45

44.4

63.75

Net Worth

39.34

28.11

55.96

75.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

837.29

852.84

783.74

514.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.82

8.81

52.26

-27.97

Raw materials

-636.37

-736.18

-610.84

-339.05

As % of sales

76

86.32

77.93

65.87

Employee costs

-57.36

-54.02

-49.51

-41.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

9.98

-85.02

-31

22.55

Depreciation

-13.97

-17.02

-27.41

-19.98

Tax paid

1.2

29.65

11.61

-9.9

Working capital

61.23

-116.51

46.05

85.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.82

8.81

52.26

-27.97

Op profit growth

-1,333.87

-110.52

-27.07

21.76

EBIT growth

-423.14

-156.04

-46.67

50.58

Net profit growth

-120.21

185.51

-253.32

-154.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

865.98

882.35

803.07

528.84

735.36

Excise Duty

39.68

33.35

34.75

17.25

26.68

Net Sales

826.3

849

768.32

511.58

708.69

Other Operating Income

11

3.84

15.43

0.55

1.78

Other Income

7.35

5.75

6.73

11.94

7.92

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director & CS

Santosh Kumar Poddar

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Singhi

Whole-time Director

Bal Kishore Malpani

Additional Director

Kailash Chand Gupta

Additional Director

Brij Mohan Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

A KK Birla group company, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries has manufacturing units in Seohara, Uttar Pradesh, and Sidhwalia, Bihar.The activities of UGS include the manufacture and sale of sugar,industrial alcohol and tea. Sugar which constitutes 82.91% of its sales is produced in two factories situated at Seohara in UP and Sidhwalia in Bihar.In 1995, the company completed Rs 70-cr expansion project by increasing the crushing capacities of its two plants which got fully completed in 1997-98. The company came out with a rights issue to finance this project. The Company has increased installed capacity of Sugar (Bagged) by 32500 Qtls, Crushing per day. It has also installed a plant of Carbondioxide with an installed capacity of 13200 MT.The companys expansion cum modernisation of its sugar factory at Sindhwalia(Bihar) to 2500 tcd at a cost of Rs 30 cr was completed and the commercial production has started during the season 2001-02. The 12.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares aggreagting to Rs.300 lakh which were allotted through private placement basis was redeemed during 2001-02.
