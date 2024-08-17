iifl-logo-icon 1
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Company Summary

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:47:44 PM

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Summary

A KK Birla group company, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries has manufacturing units in Seohara, Uttar Pradesh, and Sidhwalia, Bihar.The activities of UGS include the manufacture and sale of sugar,industrial alcohol and tea. Sugar which constitutes 82.91% of its sales is produced in two factories situated at Seohara in UP and Sidhwalia in Bihar.In 1995, the company completed Rs 70-cr expansion project by increasing the crushing capacities of its two plants which got fully completed in 1997-98. The company came out with a rights issue to finance this project. The Company has increased installed capacity of Sugar (Bagged) by 32500 Qtls, Crushing per day. It has also installed a plant of Carbondioxide with an installed capacity of 13200 MT.The companys expansion cum modernisation of its sugar factory at Sindhwalia(Bihar) to 2500 tcd at a cost of Rs 30 cr was completed and the commercial production has started during the season 2001-02. The 12.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares aggreagting to Rs.300 lakh which were allotted through private placement basis was redeemed during 2001-02.

