|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.82
8.81
52.26
-27.97
Op profit growth
-1,289.37
-110.89
-27.14
21.91
EBIT growth
-490.45
-146.89
-45.79
47.62
Net profit growth
-127.94
191.52
-229.04
-165.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.03
-0.74
7.44
15.55
EBIT margin
8.23
-2.07
4.8
13.49
Net profit margin
1.75
-6.17
-2.3
2.72
RoCE
9.27
-2.3
4.84
9.79
RoNW
5.8
-19.18
-5
3.79
RoA
0.49
-1.71
-0.58
0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.74
0
0
16.15
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.61
-60.33
-39.35
-5.17
Book value per share
61.26
48.49
70.26
85.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.45
0
0
2.39
P/CEPS
176.31
-0.62
-0.73
-7.48
P/B
3.05
1.68
0.41
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
8.76
-1,020.8
10.56
6.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
8.74
-36.02
-39.12
-41.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.15
11.73
10.68
22.9
Inventory days
220.14
229.47
273.11
291.21
Creditor days
-147.34
-140.62
-144.9
-151.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.24
0.27
-0.55
-1.52
Net debt / equity
8.5
10.2
8.05
5.66
Net debt / op. profit
7.96
-89.96
11.2
7.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76
-86.32
-77.93
-65.87
Employee costs
-6.85
-6.33
-6.31
-8.04
Other costs
-8.11
-8.08
-8.3
-10.53
