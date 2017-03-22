iifl-logo-icon 1
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Key Ratios

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:47:44 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.82

8.81

52.26

-27.97

Op profit growth

-1,289.37

-110.89

-27.14

21.91

EBIT growth

-490.45

-146.89

-45.79

47.62

Net profit growth

-127.94

191.52

-229.04

-165.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.03

-0.74

7.44

15.55

EBIT margin

8.23

-2.07

4.8

13.49

Net profit margin

1.75

-6.17

-2.3

2.72

RoCE

9.27

-2.3

4.84

9.79

RoNW

5.8

-19.18

-5

3.79

RoA

0.49

-1.71

-0.58

0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.74

0

0

16.15

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.61

-60.33

-39.35

-5.17

Book value per share

61.26

48.49

70.26

85.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.45

0

0

2.39

P/CEPS

176.31

-0.62

-0.73

-7.48

P/B

3.05

1.68

0.41

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

8.76

-1,020.8

10.56

6.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

8.74

-36.02

-39.12

-41.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.15

11.73

10.68

22.9

Inventory days

220.14

229.47

273.11

291.21

Creditor days

-147.34

-140.62

-144.9

-151.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.24

0.27

-0.55

-1.52

Net debt / equity

8.5

10.2

8.05

5.66

Net debt / op. profit

7.96

-89.96

11.2

7.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76

-86.32

-77.93

-65.87

Employee costs

-6.85

-6.33

-6.31

-8.04

Other costs

-8.11

-8.08

-8.3

-10.53

