Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:47:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

837.29

852.84

783.74

514.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.82

8.81

52.26

-27.97

Raw materials

-636.37

-736.18

-610.84

-339.05

As % of sales

76

86.32

77.93

65.87

Employee costs

-57.36

-54.02

-49.51

-41.38

As % of sales

6.85

6.33

6.31

8.04

Other costs

-67.59

-68.78

-64.86

-54.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.07

8.06

8.27

10.49

Operating profit

75.96

-6.15

58.51

80.24

OPM

9.07

-0.72

7.46

15.59

Depreciation

-13.97

-17.02

-27.41

-19.98

Interest expense

-55.79

-64.67

-67.33

-45.56

Other income

3.79

2.82

5.21

7.85

Profit before tax

9.98

-85.02

-31

22.55

Taxes

1.2

29.65

11.61

-9.9

Tax rate

12.07

-34.88

-37.45

-43.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.19

-55.37

-19.39

12.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.19

-55.37

-19.39

12.64

yoy growth (%)

-120.21

185.51

-253.32

-154.4

NPM

1.33

-6.49

-2.47

2.45

