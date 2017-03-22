Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
837.29
852.84
783.74
514.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.82
8.81
52.26
-27.97
Raw materials
-636.37
-736.18
-610.84
-339.05
As % of sales
76
86.32
77.93
65.87
Employee costs
-57.36
-54.02
-49.51
-41.38
As % of sales
6.85
6.33
6.31
8.04
Other costs
-67.59
-68.78
-64.86
-54.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.07
8.06
8.27
10.49
Operating profit
75.96
-6.15
58.51
80.24
OPM
9.07
-0.72
7.46
15.59
Depreciation
-13.97
-17.02
-27.41
-19.98
Interest expense
-55.79
-64.67
-67.33
-45.56
Other income
3.79
2.82
5.21
7.85
Profit before tax
9.98
-85.02
-31
22.55
Taxes
1.2
29.65
11.61
-9.9
Tax rate
12.07
-34.88
-37.45
-43.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.19
-55.37
-19.39
12.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.19
-55.37
-19.39
12.64
yoy growth (%)
-120.21
185.51
-253.32
-154.4
NPM
1.33
-6.49
-2.47
2.45
