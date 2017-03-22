Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.56
11.56
11.56
11.56
Preference Capital
30
30
0
0
Reserves
-2.22
-13.45
44.4
63.75
Net Worth
39.34
28.11
55.96
75.31
Minority Interest
Debt
632.21
593.71
669.01
575.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.13
77.39
71.64
70.88
Total Liabilities
750.68
699.21
796.61
721.96
Fixed Assets
331.46
345.16
363.26
343.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.32
21.32
21.14
21.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
149.3
149.56
112.01
98.64
Networking Capital
231.68
170.8
291.65
249.63
Inventories
529.22
480.79
591.57
581.34
Inventory Days
230.7
205.76
275.5
412.25
Sundry Debtors
42.1
36.6
18.26
27.61
Debtor Days
18.35
15.66
8.5
19.57
Other Current Assets
44.97
83.3
37.86
21.3
Sundry Creditors
-260.93
-354.03
-308.4
-267.92
Creditor Days
113.74
151.51
143.62
189.99
Other Current Liabilities
-123.68
-75.86
-47.64
-112.7
Cash
16.92
12.37
8.56
8.75
Total Assets
750.68
699.21
796.62
721.96
No Record Found
