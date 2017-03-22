iifl-logo-icon 1
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.56

11.56

11.56

11.56

Preference Capital

30

30

0

0

Reserves

-2.22

-13.45

44.4

63.75

Net Worth

39.34

28.11

55.96

75.31

Minority Interest

Debt

632.21

593.71

669.01

575.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

79.13

77.39

71.64

70.88

Total Liabilities

750.68

699.21

796.61

721.96

Fixed Assets

331.46

345.16

363.26

343.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.32

21.32

21.14

21.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

149.3

149.56

112.01

98.64

Networking Capital

231.68

170.8

291.65

249.63

Inventories

529.22

480.79

591.57

581.34

Inventory Days

230.7

205.76

275.5

412.25

Sundry Debtors

42.1

36.6

18.26

27.61

Debtor Days

18.35

15.66

8.5

19.57

Other Current Assets

44.97

83.3

37.86

21.3

Sundry Creditors

-260.93

-354.03

-308.4

-267.92

Creditor Days

113.74

151.51

143.62

189.99

Other Current Liabilities

-123.68

-75.86

-47.64

-112.7

Cash

16.92

12.37

8.56

8.75

Total Assets

750.68

699.21

796.62

721.96

