Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

377.7
(1.17%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:47:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged

Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

9.98

-85.02

-31

22.55

Depreciation

-13.97

-17.02

-27.41

-19.98

Tax paid

1.2

29.65

11.61

-9.9

Working capital

61.23

-116.51

46.05

85.69

Other operating items

Operating

58.44

-188.9

-0.75

78.35

Capital expenditure

-3.06

0.56

53.34

3.92

Free cash flow

55.38

-188.34

52.59

82.27

Equity raised

-26.86

116.32

127.54

102.19

Investing

0

0.18

0

0

Financing

150.46

115.84

339.62

267.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

178.98

43.99

519.75

451.61

QUICKLINKS FOR Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged

