Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
9.98
-85.02
-31
22.55
Depreciation
-13.97
-17.02
-27.41
-19.98
Tax paid
1.2
29.65
11.61
-9.9
Working capital
61.23
-116.51
46.05
85.69
Other operating items
Operating
58.44
-188.9
-0.75
78.35
Capital expenditure
-3.06
0.56
53.34
3.92
Free cash flow
55.38
-188.34
52.59
82.27
Equity raised
-26.86
116.32
127.54
102.19
Investing
0
0.18
0
0
Financing
150.46
115.84
339.62
267.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
178.98
43.99
519.75
451.61
