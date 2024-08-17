Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
528.84
Excise Duty
17.25
Net Sales
511.58
Other Operating Income
0.55
Other Income
11.94
Total Income
524.09
Total Expenditure
434.64
PBIDT
89.44
Interest
45.54
PBDT
43.88
Depreciation
19.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
4.61
Deferred Tax
5.3
Reported Profit After Tax
14
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
11.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,51,440
Public Shareholding (%)
43.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
65,05,799
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
56.29
PBIDTM(%)
17.48
PBDTM(%)
8.57
PATM(%)
2.73
No Record Found
