Zuari Industries Ltd Share Price

319.45
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open331.7
  • Day's High332.6
  • 52 Wk High423.4
  • Prev. Close331.3
  • Day's Low318.5
  • 52 Wk Low 197.35
  • Turnover (lac)83.57
  • P/E29.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value897
  • EPS11.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)951.36
  • Div. Yield0.3
Zuari Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

331.7

Prev. Close

331.3

Turnover(Lac.)

83.57

Day's High

332.6

Day's Low

318.5

52 Week's High

423.4

52 Week's Low

197.35

Book Value

897

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

951.36

P/E

29.78

EPS

11.11

Divi. Yield

0.3

Zuari Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zuari Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zuari Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.25%

Foreign: 26.25%

Indian: 30.45%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.36%

Non-Institutions: 40.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zuari Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.78

29.78

29.44

29.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,680.69

2,066.57

3,082.67

2,153.23

Net Worth

2,710.47

2,096.35

3,112.11

2,183.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.54

57.16

14.25

0

yoy growth (%)

-76.3

300.98

0

0

Raw materials

0

-1.67

3.37

16.96

As % of sales

0

2.93

23.64

0

Employee costs

-4.24

-4.57

-5.46

-5.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.01

54.31

20.11

23.78

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.24

-0.15

-0.21

Tax paid

7.54

-4.49

-2.14

-3.29

Working capital

60.94

63.66

35.82

-12.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.3

300.98

0

0

Op profit growth

-164.26

-262.85

-40.48

5.71

EBIT growth

34.77

374.2

-13.69

-27.86

Net profit growth

286.36

-28.05

-12.33

-30.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

837.8

955.14

721.83

833.8

771.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

837.8

955.14

721.83

833.8

771.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,041.46

561.8

230.27

148.6

124.72

Zuari Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zuari Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Poddar

Non Executive Director

Jyotsna Poddar

Independent Director

VIJAY VYANKATESH PARANJAPE

Independent Director

Manju Gupta

Managing Director

Athar Shahab

Independent Director

S K Roongta

Whole-time Director

Alok Saxena

Independent Director

Suneet K Maheshwari

Additional Director

Deepak Amitabh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zuari Industries Ltd

Summary

Zuari Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 12, 1957 as Zuari Global Ltd. Zuari Industries, a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The companys subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers Ltd, Zuari Developers Pvt Ltd and Zuari Investments Ltd.The company operates in four segments, namely fertiliser segment, furniture segment, cement segment and others. Fertiliser segment manufactures and markets urea, di-ammonium phosphate and a unique complex fertiliser under the brand name Sampurna. Furniture segment manufactures and markets ready to assemble furniture under the brand name Metro. Cement segment manufactures and markets cement. Other segment provides engineering services, manufactures and markets seeds.The company was established in collaboration with the United States Steel Corporation. In 1973, they set up a large manufacturing unit for producing urea in Goa. Also, they set up NPK plant in the year 1975 and DAP plant in the year 1984. In the year 1987, the company promoted Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.In the year 1993, the company launched sales of potash for direct application to the farmers. Also, they launched Biophos an environment friendly to enhance phosphorus use efficiency. The company entered into
Company FAQs

What is the Zuari Industries Ltd share price today?

The Zuari Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zuari Industries Ltd is ₹951.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zuari Industries Ltd is 29.78 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zuari Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zuari Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zuari Industries Ltd is ₹197.35 and ₹423.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zuari Industries Ltd?

Zuari Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.81%, 3 Years at 33.56%, 1 Year at 62.48%, 6 Month at -17.30%, 3 Month at -8.05% and 1 Month at -2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zuari Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zuari Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.71 %
Institutions - 2.37 %
Public - 40.92 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
