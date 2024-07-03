Summary

Zuari Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 12, 1957 as Zuari Global Ltd. Zuari Industries, a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The companys subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers Ltd, Zuari Developers Pvt Ltd and Zuari Investments Ltd.The company operates in four segments, namely fertiliser segment, furniture segment, cement segment and others. Fertiliser segment manufactures and markets urea, di-ammonium phosphate and a unique complex fertiliser under the brand name Sampurna. Furniture segment manufactures and markets ready to assemble furniture under the brand name Metro. Cement segment manufactures and markets cement. Other segment provides engineering services, manufactures and markets seeds.The company was established in collaboration with the United States Steel Corporation. In 1973, they set up a large manufacturing unit for producing urea in Goa. Also, they set up NPK plant in the year 1975 and DAP plant in the year 1984. In the year 1987, the company promoted Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.In the year 1993, the company launched sales of potash for direct application to the farmers. Also, they launched Biophos an environment friendly to enhance phosphorus use efficiency. The company entered into

