SectorSugar
Open₹331.7
Prev. Close₹331.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.57
Day's High₹332.6
Day's Low₹318.5
52 Week's High₹423.4
52 Week's Low₹197.35
Book Value₹897
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)951.36
P/E29.78
EPS11.11
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.78
29.78
29.44
29.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,680.69
2,066.57
3,082.67
2,153.23
Net Worth
2,710.47
2,096.35
3,112.11
2,183.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.54
57.16
14.25
0
yoy growth (%)
-76.3
300.98
0
0
Raw materials
0
-1.67
3.37
16.96
As % of sales
0
2.93
23.64
0
Employee costs
-4.24
-4.57
-5.46
-5.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.01
54.31
20.11
23.78
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.24
-0.15
-0.21
Tax paid
7.54
-4.49
-2.14
-3.29
Working capital
60.94
63.66
35.82
-12.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.3
300.98
0
0
Op profit growth
-164.26
-262.85
-40.48
5.71
EBIT growth
34.77
374.2
-13.69
-27.86
Net profit growth
286.36
-28.05
-12.33
-30.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
837.8
955.14
721.83
833.8
771.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
837.8
955.14
721.83
833.8
771.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,041.46
561.8
230.27
148.6
124.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Poddar
Non Executive Director
Jyotsna Poddar
Independent Director
VIJAY VYANKATESH PARANJAPE
Independent Director
Manju Gupta
Managing Director
Athar Shahab
Independent Director
S K Roongta
Whole-time Director
Alok Saxena
Independent Director
Suneet K Maheshwari
Additional Director
Deepak Amitabh
Reports by Zuari Industries Ltd
Summary
Zuari Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 12, 1957 as Zuari Global Ltd. Zuari Industries, a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The companys subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers Ltd, Zuari Developers Pvt Ltd and Zuari Investments Ltd.The company operates in four segments, namely fertiliser segment, furniture segment, cement segment and others. Fertiliser segment manufactures and markets urea, di-ammonium phosphate and a unique complex fertiliser under the brand name Sampurna. Furniture segment manufactures and markets ready to assemble furniture under the brand name Metro. Cement segment manufactures and markets cement. Other segment provides engineering services, manufactures and markets seeds.The company was established in collaboration with the United States Steel Corporation. In 1973, they set up a large manufacturing unit for producing urea in Goa. Also, they set up NPK plant in the year 1975 and DAP plant in the year 1984. In the year 1987, the company promoted Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.In the year 1993, the company launched sales of potash for direct application to the farmers. Also, they launched Biophos an environment friendly to enhance phosphorus use efficiency. The company entered into
The Zuari Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zuari Industries Ltd is ₹951.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zuari Industries Ltd is 29.78 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zuari Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zuari Industries Ltd is ₹197.35 and ₹423.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zuari Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.81%, 3 Years at 33.56%, 1 Year at 62.48%, 6 Month at -17.30%, 3 Month at -8.05% and 1 Month at -2.94%.
