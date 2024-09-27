|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Please see attach proceeding of 56th Annual General Meeting of Zuari Industries Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR 2015, please find attached herewith the Voting Result and Scrutinizers report for the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
