Zuari Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.78
29.78
29.44
29.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,680.69
2,066.57
3,082.67
2,153.23
Net Worth
2,710.47
2,096.35
3,112.11
2,183.22
Minority Interest
Debt
1,060.64
1,224.79
1,293.08
1,391.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
206.3
146.81
95.06
0
Total Liabilities
3,977.41
3,467.95
4,500.25
3,574.26
Fixed Assets
479.27
494.76
508.24
521.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,555.58
2,011.39
2,993.99
1,856.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
122.81
121.01
0
34.23
Networking Capital
812.09
799.73
982.62
1,104.65
Inventories
579.03
505.45
645.58
632.28
Inventory Days
17,034.78
Sundry Debtors
20.36
67.26
21.33
45.89
Debtor Days
1,236.36
Other Current Assets
476.55
550.2
723.11
908.24
Sundry Creditors
-210.86
-212.2
-305.14
-321.75
Creditor Days
8,668.53
Other Current Liabilities
-52.99
-110.98
-102.26
-160.01
Cash
7.66
41.05
15.41
57.15
Total Assets
3,977.41
3,467.94
4,500.26
3,574.24
No Record Found
