Zuari Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
575.39
672.98
465.56
549.24
450.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
575.39
672.98
465.56
549.24
450.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,032.87
419.56
150.71
100.81
74.01
Total Income
1,608.26
1,092.54
616.27
650.05
524.31
Total Expenditure
650.78
694.22
493.22
617.37
655.53
PBIDT
957.48
398.32
123.06
32.68
-131.22
Interest
214.33
181.18
193.26
147.32
106.79
PBDT
743.16
217.14
-70.2
-114.63
-238.01
Depreciation
20.5
21.38
19.47
22.06
18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.43
0.49
0.33
-6.94
3.02
Deferred Tax
74.99
-8.72
-19.96
-13.59
-14.89
Reported Profit After Tax
646.24
203.99
-70.04
-116.17
-244.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.95
-1.07
1.48
-11.32
-12.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
647.2
205.06
-71.52
-104.85
-231.19
Extra-ordinary Items
736.86
0
0
-12.02
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-89.66
205.06
-71.52
-92.83
-231.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
217.31
68.85
-24.01
-35.61
-78.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
10
0
Equity
29.78
29.78
29.44
29.44
29.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
166.4
59.18
26.43
5.95
-29.14
PBDTM(%)
129.15
32.26
-15.07
-20.87
-52.85
PATM(%)
112.31
30.31
-15.04
-21.15
-54.21
