Zuari Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

319.5
(0.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

575.39

672.98

465.56

549.24

450.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

575.39

672.98

465.56

549.24

450.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,032.87

419.56

150.71

100.81

74.01

Total Income

1,608.26

1,092.54

616.27

650.05

524.31

Total Expenditure

650.78

694.22

493.22

617.37

655.53

PBIDT

957.48

398.32

123.06

32.68

-131.22

Interest

214.33

181.18

193.26

147.32

106.79

PBDT

743.16

217.14

-70.2

-114.63

-238.01

Depreciation

20.5

21.38

19.47

22.06

18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.43

0.49

0.33

-6.94

3.02

Deferred Tax

74.99

-8.72

-19.96

-13.59

-14.89

Reported Profit After Tax

646.24

203.99

-70.04

-116.17

-244.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.95

-1.07

1.48

-11.32

-12.94

Net Profit after Minority Interest

647.2

205.06

-71.52

-104.85

-231.19

Extra-ordinary Items

736.86

0

0

-12.02

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-89.66

205.06

-71.52

-92.83

-231.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

217.31

68.85

-24.01

-35.61

-78.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

10

0

Equity

29.78

29.78

29.44

29.44

29.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

166.4

59.18

26.43

5.95

-29.14

PBDTM(%)

129.15

32.26

-15.07

-20.87

-52.85

PATM(%)

112.31

30.31

-15.04

-21.15

-54.21

