Zuari Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

316.8
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Zuari Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.01

54.31

20.11

23.78

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.24

-0.15

-0.21

Tax paid

7.54

-4.49

-2.14

-3.29

Working capital

60.94

63.66

35.82

-12.39

Other operating items

Operating

119.19

113.23

53.62

7.88

Capital expenditure

609.13

0.42

0

2.05

Free cash flow

728.32

113.65

53.63

9.93

Equity raised

3,385.29

3,303.52

3,439.02

2,387.96

Investing

867.05

-789.24

613.99

345.8

Financing

989.54

480.62

24.7

-239.34

Dividends paid

0

0

2.94

2.94

Net in cash

5,970.2

3,108.56

4,134.3

2,507.29

