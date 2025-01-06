Zuari Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.01
54.31
20.11
23.78
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.24
-0.15
-0.21
Tax paid
7.54
-4.49
-2.14
-3.29
Working capital
60.94
63.66
35.82
-12.39
Other operating items
Operating
119.19
113.23
53.62
7.88
Capital expenditure
609.13
0.42
0
2.05
Free cash flow
728.32
113.65
53.63
9.93
Equity raised
3,385.29
3,303.52
3,439.02
2,387.96
Investing
867.05
-789.24
613.99
345.8
Financing
989.54
480.62
24.7
-239.34
Dividends paid
0
0
2.94
2.94
Net in cash
5,970.2
3,108.56
4,134.3
2,507.29
