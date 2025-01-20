iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Industries Ltd Key Ratios

309.45
(3.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zuari Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.14

40.86

-9.28

9.15

Op profit growth

559.58

-124.15

-203.58

-307.59

EBIT growth

62.77

85.44

-11.96

-420.05

Net profit growth

-74.65

1,206.97

8.49

-41.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.69

1.09

-6.4

5.61

EBIT margin

21.02

13.97

10.61

10.93

Net profit margin

-11.15

-47.59

-5.12

-4.28

RoCE

4.8

3.16

1.78

2.42

RoNW

-1.39

-4.81

-0.31

-0.34

RoA

-0.63

-2.69

-0.21

-0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-33.29

-134.45

0

0

Dividend per share

2

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-41.5

-133.24

-16.32

-13.82

Book value per share

691.48

441.58

852.25

648.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.41

-0.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.93

-0.2

-10.48

-9.15

P/B

0.12

0.06

0.2

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

10.84

13.44

19.4

14.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-10.48

-11.37

Tax payout

-57.37

134.93

11.87

-495.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.33

56.12

74.38

56.44

Inventory days

547.37

502.81

482.86

348.44

Creditor days

-208.41

-216.68

-218.35

-154.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.86

-0.67

-0.63

-1

Net debt / equity

0.97

1.31

0.4

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

35.48

201.82

-28.83

24.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.32

-49.51

-31.46

-43.11

Employee costs

-8.54

-10.52

-11.45

-12.36

Other costs

-22.42

-38.85

-63.49

-38.9

QUICKLINKS FOR Zuari Industries Ltd

