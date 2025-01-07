iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

318.05
(0.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.54

57.16

14.25

0

yoy growth (%)

-76.3

300.98

0

0

Raw materials

0

-1.67

3.37

16.96

As % of sales

0

2.93

23.64

0

Employee costs

-4.24

-4.57

-5.46

-5.74

As % of sales

31.35

7.99

38.31

0

Other costs

-15.27

-41.62

-17.87

-20.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

112.73

72.8

125.36

0

Operating profit

-5.97

9.29

-5.7

-9.58

OPM

-44.09

16.25

-40.03

0

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.24

-0.15

-0.21

Interest expense

-81.2

-43.79

-0.57

-0.18

Other income

138.5

89.05

26.55

33.78

Profit before tax

51.01

54.31

20.11

23.78

Taxes

7.54

-4.49

-2.14

-3.29

Tax rate

14.78

-8.27

-10.68

-13.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

58.55

49.81

17.96

20.49

Exceptional items

-8.62

-36.89

0

0

Net profit

49.93

12.92

17.96

20.49

yoy growth (%)

286.36

-28.05

-12.33

-30.29

NPM

368.57

22.6

126.01

0

