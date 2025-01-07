Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.54
57.16
14.25
0
yoy growth (%)
-76.3
300.98
0
0
Raw materials
0
-1.67
3.37
16.96
As % of sales
0
2.93
23.64
0
Employee costs
-4.24
-4.57
-5.46
-5.74
As % of sales
31.35
7.99
38.31
0
Other costs
-15.27
-41.62
-17.87
-20.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
112.73
72.8
125.36
0
Operating profit
-5.97
9.29
-5.7
-9.58
OPM
-44.09
16.25
-40.03
0
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.24
-0.15
-0.21
Interest expense
-81.2
-43.79
-0.57
-0.18
Other income
138.5
89.05
26.55
33.78
Profit before tax
51.01
54.31
20.11
23.78
Taxes
7.54
-4.49
-2.14
-3.29
Tax rate
14.78
-8.27
-10.68
-13.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
58.55
49.81
17.96
20.49
Exceptional items
-8.62
-36.89
0
0
Net profit
49.93
12.92
17.96
20.49
yoy growth (%)
286.36
-28.05
-12.33
-30.29
NPM
368.57
22.6
126.01
0
