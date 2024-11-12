iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Zuari Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Zuari Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30 September 2024. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Zuari Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. please find attached unaudited Financial Results for Quarter Ended 30-06-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Zuari Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. Board in its meeting approved Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 and recommended Dividend on Preference and Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
The Board in its meeting held today has inter alia approved following 1. Extension of maturity date of Inter Corporate Deposits provided to Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited; 2. Purchase of Equity Shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited from Zuari International Limited 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Alok Saxena (DIN-08640419) as Whole Time Director.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Zuari Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13 February 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and Nine Month ended 31 December 2023. Enclosed herewith copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

