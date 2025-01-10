To

The Members of

ZUARI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly ZUARI GLOBAL LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zuari Industries Limited (formerly Zuari Global Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year on that date and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 47 of the standalone financial statements, regarding the approval of the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and Zuari Sugar and Power Limited, its subsidiary (‘the Scheme?) received from the National Company Law Tribunal (‘the NCLT?), Mumbai Bench, vide order dated 12th April 2024, with the appointed date of 1st April 2022. The scheme was filed with ROC on 30th April 2024.

The comparative figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 have been restated in accordance with the aforesaid Scheme and Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 103 – Business Combinations to include the result of the Company and its subsidiary. We have audited the adjustments made by the management arising on account of amalgamation to arrive at the restated figures for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S Key Audit Matter No Auditors Response 1. Income tax provisions Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: We refer to the Note 22A, 38(i) and 40A of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 relating to current tax expense, Income Tax Assets and contingent liabilities. • We obtained an understanding of the management process for identification of tax litigation matters initiated against the Company and assessment of accounting treatment for each such litigation identified under Ind AS 37 The Company has significant litigations outstanding as at 31 March 2024 which includes income tax and wealth tax. • We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around above process; The eventual outcome of these tax proceedings is dependent on the outcome of future events and unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the Companys reported profits and balance sheet position. • We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands upto the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. The amounts involved are material and the application of accounting principles as given under Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets, in order to determine the amount to be recorded as a liability or to be disclosed as a contingent liability, in each case, is inherently subjective, and needs careful evaluation and judgement to be applied by the management. Key judgments are also made by the management in estimating the amount of liabilities, provisions and/or contingent liabilities related to aforementioned litigations. • We obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the company and discussed the key developments during the year with the management Considering the degree of judgment, significance of the amounts involved and inherent high estimation uncertainty, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • We assessed the appropriateness of methods used, and the reliability of underlying data for the calculations made for quantifying the amounts involved. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of such calculations; • We tested the disclosures made relating to the provisions and contingent liabilities for their appropriateness. 2 Impairment assessment of non-current investments in subsidiaries and joint venture Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: We refer to note 7 and note 38(ii) of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 for the carrying value of the non-current investments and loans in subsidiaries and joint venture. • We evaluated design and operating effectiveness of controts implemented for identification of impairment indicators and measurement of impairment provision; The Company has aggregate investment in subsidiaries and Joint ventures of Rs. 19,723.28 lakhs. Impairment assessment of these investments is inherently subjective due to reliance on net worth of investee, valuations of the assets held and cash flow projections of these investee companies. Due to their materiality, assessment of impairment losses on the carrying value of investment in the subsidiaries and joint ventures has been considered as be a key audit matter. • We compared the carrying value of at investments to the net assets of the respective entities, to identify whether the net assets were in excess of their carrying amount; • Wherever the net assets were tower than the recoverable amount, for material amounts, we assessed the appropriateness of valuation methodology used. • We evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures in relation to investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures. 3 Valuation of Inventory We refer to Note 38(viii) and Note 11 of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Our audit procedures in relation to valuation of inventory included, but were not limited to, the following: At the balance sheet date 31st March 2024, the Company held Rs. 40,517.57 lacs of Inventories. Inventories includes stock of finished goods - Sugar and other product - molasses, both treated as joint products. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls for inventory valuation. Manufacturing of Sugar is complex process which leads to generation of certain joint products and by products, which are used for generation of other products or sold in the market. The valuation requires use of judgement and assumptions regarding elimination of inter-divisional profits, allocation of costs of production between joint products based on their relative sales value and net realisable value (NRV) of different products which is further dependent upon the market conditions, minimum setting prices, subsequent inventory sate data, current sate prices, notifications/ press releases from the government authorities, technical estimates of expected recovery of finat products being produced and incrementat cost of products manufactured using joint products. These assumptions are subject to inherent uncertainties and are difficutt to ascertain since they are tikety to be inftuenced by potiticat and economic factors inctuding uncertainties that may affect the industry on the whole. • Assessed the appropriateness of the principles used in the valuation of Inventory and analysed the reasonableness of significant judgements/ assumptions used by the management in their valuation models along with their consistency based on historical industrial data trends such as sugar recovery rates, generation of Molasses, ethanol recovery rates, fixed and planned storage facilities of Molasses and capacity utilisations of the plant. Owing to the significance of the carrying value of inventories, the complexities discussed above and the fact that any changes in the managements judgement or assumptions is likely to have a significant impact on the ascertainment of carrying values of inventories, we have considered this area as a key audit matter. • Verified net realisable value of various products based on market rates obtained by the management. • Reviewed cost sheets prepared by the management for various processes. • We also assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures provided in respect of valuation of inventories. 4 Recoverability of deferred tax assets Our audit procedures in relation to the recognition of deferred tax assets included, but were not limited to, the following; - We refer to note 22 and 38(vi) of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls implemented over recognition of deferred tax assets based on the assessment of Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable profits in foreseeable future allowing the utilisation of deferred tax assets within the time prescribed by Income Tax laws. At the balance sheet date, deferred tax assets recognized for carried forward tax losses and unabsorbed depreciation amounted to Rs. 11,964.54 lacs. • Evaluated managements assessment of time period available for adjustment of such deferred tax assets as per provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets as per requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. The assessment of meeting the recognition criteria as well as assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets within the period prescribed under the tax laws involves use of significant assumptions and estimates. Determining forecasts of future results and taxable profits include key assumptions such as future growth rate and market conditions. • Re-computed the amount of deferred tax assets as appearing in the financial statements confirming the amounts of carried forward tax losses and unabsorbed depreciation. Any change in these assumptions could have a material impact on the carrying value of deferred tax assets These assumptions and estimates are judgmental, subjective and depend on the future market and economic conditions, including industry focused trade policies of the government and materialization of the Companys expansion plans. • Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures in respect of deferred tax balances. Owing to the significance of the balances and complexities involved as described above, we have considered recoverability of such deferred tax assets recognised on carried forward tax losses and unabsorbed depreciation as a key audit matter.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The other information in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s responsibility for the audit of standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note No. 40 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv. (A) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The management has also represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of The Companies Act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3(xxi) of the said Order.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors? Report of even date to the members of Zuari Industries Limited (Formerly Zuari Global Limited), on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragrapRs 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the members of Zuari Industries Limited (Formerly Zuari Global Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors? Report of even date to the members of Zuari Industries Limited (Formerly Zuari Global Limited), on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in ParagrapRs 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our Report on even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and the representation obtained from the management, we state that:

i a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except as provided in Note No. 50 of the accompanying standalone financial statements and reproduced below:

S. No Line item in the balance sheet Property description Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Date of Holding Title deeds held by Reason 1 Survey No 169/1 admeasuring 32150 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 22-11-2005 2 Survey No 178/1 admeasuring 8953 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 31-03-1971 3 Survey No 191/1 admeasuring 6250 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 22-04-1999 4 Survey No 230/1 admeasuring 38725 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 14/10/1991 & 09/12/1996 5 Survey No 231/1 admeasuring 13350 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 14/10/1991 & 09/12/1996 6 Survey No 234/1 admeasuring 21675 Sq. Mt, Sancoale, Goa - 22-04-1999 7 Survey No 234/2 admeasuring 525 Sq. Mt, Sancoale, Goa - 22-04-1999 8 Survey No 234/3 admeasuring 27400 Sq. Mt, Sancoale, Goa - 22-04-1999 Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited/ Zuari Industries Limited Name of the company has changed several times, Mutation in the name of Zuari Industries Limited pending. 9 Investment property Survey-No 111/1 admeasuring 107489 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa 1.63 31-03-1971 10 Survey No 189/1 admeasuring 53292 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 31-03-1971 11 Survey No 190/1 admeasuring 157134 Sq. Mt., Sancoale, Goa - 31-03-1971 12 Flat-101,The Beach Village, Sancoale Village, Mormugao Taluka, Goa 41.09 23-03-2011 13 Office 8, 9, 10, 2nd Floor, Vernekar Plaza, CTS 162/17AI, 162/17A2, 162/17A3, Deshpande Nagar, Hubbli, Karnataka 42.98 10-07-2007 14 Commercial Office No.1, 4th Floor, The Forum, Plot No. 9, S. No. 63/2B, Parvati Village, Pune, Maharashtra 144.47 23-04-2007

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crore in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The details of such differences along-with reasons are provided in Note No. 51(g) of the accompanying standalone financial statements and reproduced as below:

Quarter ended Particulars of Security Provided Amount as per books (INR in Lacs) Amount as per quarterly return / statement (INR in Lacs) Amount of difference (INR in Lacs) Reason for material discrepancy June 2023 Hypothecation Charge on entire Current Assets and Charge on pledge of finished, W.I.P goods, Raw Material and additional charge on land ,Building and plant and machinery. 21,560.79 21,781.36 (220.57) Difference due to inventory valuation as per audited/ reviewed books of accounts. September 2023 3,251.79 3,416.22 (164.43) December 2023 11,394.41 10,151.87 1,242.54 March 2024 39,064.94 39,064.94 -

iii. The Company has made investments, provided guarantees or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or stood guarantee or provided security as follows:

Particulars Loans Given (INR in Lacs) Guarantees Given (INR in Lacs) Security Given in connection with a loan (INR in Lacs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 12,205.00 2,500.00 9,354.04 Joint Ventures 1,025.00 20,292.00 - Associates - - - Others - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 7,183.33 11,400.00 1,24,063.71 Joint Ventures 500.00 22,305.00 - Associates 28,550.00 - - Others - - -

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, guarantees provided and security given are not prejudicial to the company?s interest.

(c) All the loans are interest bearing and have been provided to group companies viz. subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, for long term continuous liquidity support. and are periodically renewed/ fresh loans provided/ settled based on the liquidity position of the respective group companies. In respect of loans given, the schedule of payment of interest has been stipulated and interest has been received by the end of the year.

(d) Based on (c) above, as loans are being provided to group companies for long term liquidity support, there is no overdue amount. However, group companies can repay the same based on their liquidity position.

(e) Based on (c) above, there were no loans or advances in the nature of loans, which have fallen due during the year, that has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties as such loans have been given to support the long term liquidity position of such group ompanies and have been shown as Non Current in standalone financial statements.

(f) All the loans granted by the Company to various group companies are for long term continuous liquidity support. The same will be repaid based on the liquidity position of group companies. Accordingly, 100% of the loans outstanding as on 31st March 2024 amounting to Rs 36,233.34 lakhs may be considered to be repayable on demand.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, to the extent applicable.

v The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed deposits within the meanings of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company, pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under clause (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained.

We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii In respect of statutory dues

a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, excise duty and value added tax and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in lacs) Amount paid under Protest (INR In lacs) Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is Pending Income tax 40.77 Nil 1994-95 Hon?ble Supreme Court Income tax 40.77 Nil 1995-96 Hon?ble Supreme Court Income tax 31.02 Nil 1997-98 Hon?ble Supreme Court Income tax 346.62 Nil 1999-00 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 40.34 Nil Hon?ble Supreme Court Income tax 5,156.14 Nil 2000-01 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Income tax 74.38 Nil 2001-02 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 256.74 256.74 2006-07 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 469.24 Nil 2007-08 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Income tax 331.79 Nil 2008-09 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Income tax 436.67 Nil 2009-10 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Income tax 360.00 Nil 2010-11 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 718.50 718.50 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 79.27 79.27 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 80.00 51.27 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 268.80 356.47 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 328.34 202.51 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 575.36 20.60 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 20.36 - 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax 352.63 - 2019-20 ITAT Wealth Tax Act, 1957 Wealth tax 565.78 283.00 2005-06 to 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously not recorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income, during the year.

ix a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On the overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the Company.

e) TheCompanyhasnottakenanyfundsfromanyentity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi (a) No case of fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in the Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv a) Independent firm of chartered accountants have been engaged to carry out internal audit during the year. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) There is one Core Investment Company (CIC) as a part of Group which is not required to be registered with Reserve Bank of India. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx The Company is not required to spend any amount on corporate social responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) to 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.