SectorSugar
Open₹66.1
Prev. Close₹66.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹318.62
Day's High₹66.41
Day's Low₹61.15
52 Week's High₹99.4
52 Week's Low₹64.05
Book Value₹14.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)701.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.72
208.46
109.4
68.15
Net Worth
234.97
219.71
120.65
79.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
955.51
870.38
649.88
585.36
yoy growth (%)
9.78
33.92
11.02
-30.08
Raw materials
-771.82
-678.75
-562.5
-408.8
As % of sales
80.77
77.98
86.55
69.83
Employee costs
-69.48
-69.97
-65.23
-64.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.6
13.9
-66.33
27.95
Depreciation
-12.41
-13.74
-19.47
-14.68
Tax paid
-1.54
-0.13
-1.86
-1.98
Working capital
118.35
79.73
47.26
99.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.78
33.92
11.02
-30.08
Op profit growth
-0.28
-421.05
-132.78
28.05
EBIT growth
7.32
-253.16
-163.81
33.88
Net profit growth
23.86
-120.18
-362.55
130.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,940.15
1,301.59
1,117.96
966.2
902.93
Excise Duty
145.97
164.13
162.45
140.63
152.68
Net Sales
1,794.18
1,137.46
955.51
825.57
750.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
44.81
0
Other Income
6.42
2.24
5.87
2.81
9.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R V Shirgaokar
Independent Director
V Balasubramanian
Independent Director
M R Desai
Independent Director
D B Shah
Non Executive Director
Prafulla Vinayak Shirgaokar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shishir S Shirgaokar
Managing Director
Niraj S Shirgaokar
Managing Director
Chandan Sanjeev Shirgaokar
Independent Director
Rakesh Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Sachin R. Shirgaokar
Executive Director
Sohan S Shirgaokar
Independent Director
Hari Y Athawale
Non Executive Director
Shilpa Kumar
Independent Director
S S Gangavati
Independent Director
Suneeta Thakur
Reports by Ugar Sugar Works Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on September 11, 1939, Ugar Sugar Works Limited (USWL) is one of the leading sugar factories in Karnataka. This Company was promoted by S S Shirgaokar and R V Shirgaokar. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of sugar, industrial and potable alcohol, and generation and distribution of electricity. The Companys plants are located at Ugarkhurd in Belagavi District and at Malli-Nagarhalli Village in Kalburgi District in the State of Karnataka.USWL also has thought of cogenerating power however the project was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. As a Diversification cum Tax Saving Measure the Company has decided to set up Four Wind Mills in Tamilnadu for Wind Power Generation.During 1998-99, the company has expanded the crushing capacity upto 7500 MT crushing per day. The company has successfully implemented the 1st phase of 18 MW Co-generation project and power generation.The companys expansion of existing crushing capacity from 7,500 TCD to 10,000 TCD was completed. The Co-generation capacity from 28 MW to 44 MW is under progress. It has sold 4 wind mills situated in Tamil Nadu.It has entered into an agreement with UDV India Ltd (a subsidiary of United Distilleries and Vinters Ltd, UK) for bottling their products at the companys ditillery. It also made arrangements to bottle its own IML with K S Distilleries and Super Star Distilleries in Kerala and Paramount Distilleries at Goa. To provide consultancy services to sugar industries the company had set
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is ₹701.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is 0 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ugar Sugar Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is ₹64.05 and ₹99.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.05%, 3 Years at 30.01%, 1 Year at -18.61%, 6 Month at -19.67%, 3 Month at -24.57% and 1 Month at -13.80%.
