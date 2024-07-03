iifl-logo-icon 1
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Share Price

62.35
(-5.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:58 PM

  • Open66.1
  • Day's High66.41
  • 52 Wk High99.4
  • Prev. Close66.25
  • Day's Low61.15
  • 52 Wk Low 64.05
  • Turnover (lac)318.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)701.44
  • Div. Yield0.38
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

66.1

Prev. Close

66.25

Turnover(Lac.)

318.62

Day's High

66.41

Day's Low

61.15

52 Week's High

99.4

52 Week's Low

64.05

Book Value

14.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

701.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.38

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 55.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.25

11.25

11.25

11.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.72

208.46

109.4

68.15

Net Worth

234.97

219.71

120.65

79.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

955.51

870.38

649.88

585.36

yoy growth (%)

9.78

33.92

11.02

-30.08

Raw materials

-771.82

-678.75

-562.5

-408.8

As % of sales

80.77

77.98

86.55

69.83

Employee costs

-69.48

-69.97

-65.23

-64.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.6

13.9

-66.33

27.95

Depreciation

-12.41

-13.74

-19.47

-14.68

Tax paid

-1.54

-0.13

-1.86

-1.98

Working capital

118.35

79.73

47.26

99.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.78

33.92

11.02

-30.08

Op profit growth

-0.28

-421.05

-132.78

28.05

EBIT growth

7.32

-253.16

-163.81

33.88

Net profit growth

23.86

-120.18

-362.55

130.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,940.15

1,301.59

1,117.96

966.2

902.93

Excise Duty

145.97

164.13

162.45

140.63

152.68

Net Sales

1,794.18

1,137.46

955.51

825.57

750.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

44.81

0

Other Income

6.42

2.24

5.87

2.81

9.24

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R V Shirgaokar

Independent Director

V Balasubramanian

Independent Director

M R Desai

Independent Director

D B Shah

Non Executive Director

Prafulla Vinayak Shirgaokar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shishir S Shirgaokar

Managing Director

Niraj S Shirgaokar

Managing Director

Chandan Sanjeev Shirgaokar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Sachin R. Shirgaokar

Executive Director

Sohan S Shirgaokar

Independent Director

Hari Y Athawale

Non Executive Director

Shilpa Kumar

Independent Director

S S Gangavati

Independent Director

Suneeta Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on September 11, 1939, Ugar Sugar Works Limited (USWL) is one of the leading sugar factories in Karnataka. This Company was promoted by S S Shirgaokar and R V Shirgaokar. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of sugar, industrial and potable alcohol, and generation and distribution of electricity. The Companys plants are located at Ugarkhurd in Belagavi District and at Malli-Nagarhalli Village in Kalburgi District in the State of Karnataka.USWL also has thought of cogenerating power however the project was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. As a Diversification cum Tax Saving Measure the Company has decided to set up Four Wind Mills in Tamilnadu for Wind Power Generation.During 1998-99, the company has expanded the crushing capacity upto 7500 MT crushing per day. The company has successfully implemented the 1st phase of 18 MW Co-generation project and power generation.The companys expansion of existing crushing capacity from 7,500 TCD to 10,000 TCD was completed. The Co-generation capacity from 28 MW to 44 MW is under progress. It has sold 4 wind mills situated in Tamil Nadu.It has entered into an agreement with UDV India Ltd (a subsidiary of United Distilleries and Vinters Ltd, UK) for bottling their products at the companys ditillery. It also made arrangements to bottle its own IML with K S Distilleries and Super Star Distilleries in Kerala and Paramount Distilleries at Goa. To provide consultancy services to sugar industries the company had set
Company FAQs

What is the Ugar Sugar Works Ltd share price today?

The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is ₹701.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is 0 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ugar Sugar Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is ₹64.05 and ₹99.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd?

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.05%, 3 Years at 30.01%, 1 Year at -18.61%, 6 Month at -19.67%, 3 Month at -24.57% and 1 Month at -13.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.35 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 55.04 %

