|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.78
Op profit growth
-0.28
EBIT growth
7.32
Net profit growth
23.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.09
7.8
EBIT margin
6.4
6.55
Net profit margin
1.78
1.58
RoCE
9.35
RoNW
5.86
RoA
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.52
1.22
Dividend per share
0.2
0.1
Cash EPS
0.41
0
Book value per share
7.15
5.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.44
8.86
P/CEPS
42.32
6,111.18
P/B
2.43
1.87
EV/EBIDTA
10.85
8.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-8.33
-1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.62
Inventory days
233.56
Creditor days
-58.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.43
-1.32
Net debt / equity
7.49
7.75
Net debt / op. profit
8.9
7.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.77
-77.98
Employee costs
-7.27
-8.04
Other costs
-4.85
-6.16
