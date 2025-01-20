iifl-logo-icon 1
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Key Ratios

58.56
(6.98%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.78

Op profit growth

-0.28

EBIT growth

7.32

Net profit growth

23.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.09

7.8

EBIT margin

6.4

6.55

Net profit margin

1.78

1.58

RoCE

9.35

RoNW

5.86

RoA

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.52

1.22

Dividend per share

0.2

0.1

Cash EPS

0.41

0

Book value per share

7.15

5.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.44

8.86

P/CEPS

42.32

6,111.18

P/B

2.43

1.87

EV/EBIDTA

10.85

8.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-8.33

-1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.62

Inventory days

233.56

Creditor days

-58.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.43

-1.32

Net debt / equity

7.49

7.75

Net debt / op. profit

8.9

7.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.77

-77.98

Employee costs

-7.27

-8.04

Other costs

-4.85

-6.16

