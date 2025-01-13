Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.72
208.46
109.4
68.15
Net Worth
234.97
219.71
120.65
79.4
Minority Interest
Debt
513.84
399.98
700.28
610.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.46
15.86
18.51
18.87
Total Liabilities
765.27
635.55
839.44
708.53
Fixed Assets
333.07
259.9
229.31
129.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.54
4.07
4.16
4.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.75
5.58
9.45
9.74
Networking Capital
382.28
347.68
588.88
558.62
Inventories
485.07
365.3
769.49
635.11
Inventory Days
242.6
Sundry Debtors
142.1
187.25
88.78
49.28
Debtor Days
18.82
Other Current Assets
80.85
80.23
62.91
67.52
Sundry Creditors
-169.84
-150.68
-226.86
-115.4
Creditor Days
44.08
Other Current Liabilities
-155.9
-134.42
-105.44
-77.89
Cash
40.62
18.32
7.65
6.65
Total Assets
765.26
635.55
839.45
708.55
