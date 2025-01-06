iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.97
(-6.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Ugar Sugar Works FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.6

13.9

-66.33

27.95

Depreciation

-12.41

-13.74

-19.47

-14.68

Tax paid

-1.54

-0.13

-1.86

-1.98

Working capital

118.35

79.73

47.26

99.45

Other operating items

Operating

122.98

79.75

-40.4

110.73

Capital expenditure

2.18

-4.05

13.77

15.08

Free cash flow

125.16

75.7

-26.63

125.81

Equity raised

103.46

72.68

204.72

158.32

Investing

0.03

-0.29

-1.44

-0.56

Financing

95.87

113.87

113.76

86.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.25

Net in cash

324.53

261.96

290.41

372.7

Ugar Sugar Works : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.