Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.6
13.9
-66.33
27.95
Depreciation
-12.41
-13.74
-19.47
-14.68
Tax paid
-1.54
-0.13
-1.86
-1.98
Working capital
118.35
79.73
47.26
99.45
Other operating items
Operating
122.98
79.75
-40.4
110.73
Capital expenditure
2.18
-4.05
13.77
15.08
Free cash flow
125.16
75.7
-26.63
125.81
Equity raised
103.46
72.68
204.72
158.32
Investing
0.03
-0.29
-1.44
-0.56
Financing
95.87
113.87
113.76
86.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.25
Net in cash
324.53
261.96
290.41
372.7
