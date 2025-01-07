Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
955.51
870.38
649.88
585.36
yoy growth (%)
9.78
33.92
11.02
-30.08
Raw materials
-771.82
-678.75
-562.5
-408.8
As % of sales
80.77
77.98
86.55
69.83
Employee costs
-69.48
-69.97
-65.23
-64.44
As % of sales
7.27
8.03
10.03
11
Other costs
-46.42
-53.68
-43.31
-47.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.85
6.16
6.66
8.11
Operating profit
67.77
67.97
-21.17
64.58
OPM
7.09
7.8
-3.25
11.03
Depreciation
-12.41
-13.74
-19.47
-14.68
Interest expense
-42.61
-43.13
-29.09
-30.39
Other income
5.85
2.8
3.41
8.45
Profit before tax
18.6
13.9
-66.33
27.95
Taxes
-1.54
-0.13
-1.86
-1.98
Tax rate
-8.32
-0.99
2.8
-7.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.05
13.76
-68.19
25.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.05
13.76
-68.19
25.97
yoy growth (%)
23.86
-120.18
-362.55
130.19
NPM
1.78
1.58
-10.49
4.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.