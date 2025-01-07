iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.81
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

955.51

870.38

649.88

585.36

yoy growth (%)

9.78

33.92

11.02

-30.08

Raw materials

-771.82

-678.75

-562.5

-408.8

As % of sales

80.77

77.98

86.55

69.83

Employee costs

-69.48

-69.97

-65.23

-64.44

As % of sales

7.27

8.03

10.03

11

Other costs

-46.42

-53.68

-43.31

-47.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.85

6.16

6.66

8.11

Operating profit

67.77

67.97

-21.17

64.58

OPM

7.09

7.8

-3.25

11.03

Depreciation

-12.41

-13.74

-19.47

-14.68

Interest expense

-42.61

-43.13

-29.09

-30.39

Other income

5.85

2.8

3.41

8.45

Profit before tax

18.6

13.9

-66.33

27.95

Taxes

-1.54

-0.13

-1.86

-1.98

Tax rate

-8.32

-0.99

2.8

-7.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.05

13.76

-68.19

25.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.05

13.76

-68.19

25.97

yoy growth (%)

23.86

-120.18

-362.55

130.19

NPM

1.78

1.58

-10.49

4.43

Ugar Sugar Works : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.