Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
265.79
217.67
647.24
630.24
289.9
Excise Duty
31.73
29.61
38.77
36.33
33.56
Net Sales
234.06
188.06
608.47
593.91
256.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.98
2.18
2.2
2.11
0.37
Total Income
238.04
190.24
610.67
596.02
256.7
Total Expenditure
254.3
181.94
503.41
518.44
252.92
PBIDT
-16.26
8.3
107.26
77.57
3.77
Interest
9.19
9.05
12.53
9.05
12.45
PBDT
-25.45
-0.75
94.73
68.52
-8.68
Depreciation
6.94
6.87
6.16
5.06
3.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
28.66
12.84
0
Deferred Tax
0.8
1.51
-5.36
5.1
1.27
Reported Profit After Tax
-33.2
-9.14
65.26
45.53
-13.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-33.2
-9.14
65.26
45.53
-13.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-33.2
-9.14
65.26
45.53
-13.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.95
-0.81
5.8
4.05
-1.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.94
4.41
17.62
13.06
1.47
PBDTM(%)
-10.87
-0.39
15.56
11.53
-3.38
PATM(%)
-14.18
-4.86
10.72
7.66
-5.25
