Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Quarterly Results

61.81
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

265.79

217.67

647.24

630.24

289.9

Excise Duty

31.73

29.61

38.77

36.33

33.56

Net Sales

234.06

188.06

608.47

593.91

256.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.98

2.18

2.2

2.11

0.37

Total Income

238.04

190.24

610.67

596.02

256.7

Total Expenditure

254.3

181.94

503.41

518.44

252.92

PBIDT

-16.26

8.3

107.26

77.57

3.77

Interest

9.19

9.05

12.53

9.05

12.45

PBDT

-25.45

-0.75

94.73

68.52

-8.68

Depreciation

6.94

6.87

6.16

5.06

3.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

28.66

12.84

0

Deferred Tax

0.8

1.51

-5.36

5.1

1.27

Reported Profit After Tax

-33.2

-9.14

65.26

45.53

-13.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-33.2

-9.14

65.26

45.53

-13.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-33.2

-9.14

65.26

45.53

-13.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.95

-0.81

5.8

4.05

-1.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.25

11.25

11.25

11.25

11.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.94

4.41

17.62

13.06

1.47

PBDTM(%)

-10.87

-0.39

15.56

11.53

-3.38

PATM(%)

-14.18

-4.86

10.72

7.66

-5.25

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

